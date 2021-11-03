Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson: Dublin All-Ireland winner and dual star dies aged 91
Two-time All-Ireland Football Championship winner with Dublin, Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson dies aged 91; The St Vincent's club man lined out for the capital in All-Ireland finals in both codes, helping the county to Sam Maguire Cup triumphs in 1958 and 1963
Last Updated: 03/11/21 11:55am
Dublin legend Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson has died aged 91.
Ferguson was a dual star for the Sky Blues, winning All-Ireland football titles in 1958 and 1963. Although he retired before collecting his second Celtic cross, he was convinced to return by Kevin Heffernan.
He was also a distinguished hurler, reaching Dublin's last All-Ireland hurling final in 1961, as well as in 1952.
A member of St Vincent's, he helped Dublin to the 1953 National League title on a starting team that remarkably included 14 players from the Marino club.
In later years, in moved to Kells in Meath, and won two county titles there with Gaeil Colmcille.
"It is with great sadness that we must pass on the news of the death of the Gaeil Colmcille, St. Vincent's and Dublin legend Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson in his 92nd year," the Kells club said in a statement.
"One of the founding members of Gaeil Colmcille and a man who served on the first Executive Committee in the club, Des went on to win two Keegan Cups with Gaeil Colmcille in 1966 and 1968.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."
His son, Terry, won All-Ireland titles with the Royal County under Seán Boylan.