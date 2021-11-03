Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson: Dublin All-Ireland winner and dual star dies aged 91

Des Ferguson, front left, alongside former Dublin team-mates in 2012

Dublin legend Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson has died aged 91.

Ferguson was a dual star for the Sky Blues, winning All-Ireland football titles in 1958 and 1963. Although he retired before collecting his second Celtic cross, he was convinced to return by Kevin Heffernan.

He was also a distinguished hurler, reaching Dublin's last All-Ireland hurling final in 1961, as well as in 1952.

A member of St Vincent's, he helped Dublin to the 1953 National League title on a starting team that remarkably included 14 players from the Marino club.

In later years, in moved to Kells in Meath, and won two county titles there with Gaeil Colmcille.

"It is with great sadness that we must pass on the news of the death of the Gaeil Colmcille, St. Vincent's and Dublin legend Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson in his 92nd year," the Kells club said in a statement.

"One of the founding members of Gaeil Colmcille and a man who served on the first Executive Committee in the club, Des went on to win two Keegan Cups with Gaeil Colmcille in 1966 and 1968.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

His son, Terry, won All-Ireland titles with the Royal County under Seán Boylan.