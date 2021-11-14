Meath lead way in 2021 Ladies Football All-Star awards as Vikki Wall named Player of the Year

Vikki Wall was named as the standout footballer for 2021

All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way with eight representatives on the 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star team.

The final 15 was revealed on Saturday evening.

Seven of the eight Meath players honoured are first-time winners, on the back of a historic season which saw the Royal County win a maiden All-Ireland Senior title.

Meath lifted the Brendan Martin Cup on September 5, less than nine months after winning the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate title, while 2021 also saw Eamonn Murray's team claim the Lidl National League Division 2 crown, and promotion to the top flight for the 2022 season.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk wins a second award, following her previous success in 2019, while team-mates Emma Troy, Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Máire O'Shaughnessy, Niamh O'Sullivan, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan are first-time recipients.

Meath players were among those honoured on Saturday evening

All-Ireland finalists Dublin claimed three awards, with Leah Caffrey sealing her third, while Orlagh Nolan and Hannah Tyrell are first-time winners.

Cork duo Erika O'Shea and Hannah Looney, along with Donegal's Geraldine McLaughlin, are other first-time All Star winners, while Mayo forward Rachel Kearns earns her second award, following her previous win in 2019.

In total, there are 12 first-time winners on the 2021 TG4 All Star team, with McGuirk and Kearns the only survivors from the 2019 selection.

Meanwhile, Vikki Wall was named Player of the Year, having previously picked up the intermediate award in 2020.

2021 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath) - 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)

2. Emma Troy (Meath) - 1st award

3. Mary Kate Lynch (Meath) - 1st award

4. Leah Caffrey (Dublin) - 3rd award (previous winner in 2016 and 2017)

5. Erika O'Shea (Cork) - 1st award

6. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath) - 1st award

7. Orlagh Nolan (Dublin) - 1st award

8. Hannah Looney (Cork) - 1st award

9. Máire O'Shaughnessy (Meath) - 1st award

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin) - 1st award

11. Rachel Kearns (Mayo) - 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)

12. Niamh O'Sullivan (Meath) - 1st award

13. Vikki Wall (Meath) - 1st award

14. Emma Duggan (Meath) - 1st award

15. Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal) - 1st award

County by county breakdown:

8 Meath, 3 Dublin, 2 Cork, 1 Donegal, 1 Mayo.