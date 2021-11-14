Club Gaelic football round-up: Corofin and Crossmaglen Rangers defeated on bumper Sunday of county finals
A round-up of Sunday's club Gaelic football action. 2018, 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland champions Corofin were defeated in Galway, while Clann Éireann overcame Crossmaglen Rangers in Armagh.
Last Updated: 14/11/21 7:15pm
There were 10 county finals down for decision on another bumper Sunday of club football action.
County final results
|Antrim
|Kickhams Creggan 1-12 St Mary's 0-7
|Armagh
|Clann Eireann 2-12 Crossmaglen Rangers 0-16
|Cavan (replay)
|Ramor United 1-15 Gowna 0-14
|Tyrone
|Dromore 0-15 Coalisland 0-8
|Carlow
|Rathvilly 2-12 Éire Og 1-10
|Laois
|Portarlington 4-9 Portlaoise 0-6
|Offaly (replay)
|Tullamore 0-9 Rhode 1-4
|Westmeath
|St Loman's 0-13 Garrycastle 0-13
|Wexford
|Shelmaliers 2-12 Gusserane O'Rahilly's 1-10
|Galway
|Mountbellew-Moylough 1-12 Corofin 0-9
|Waterford
|Rathgormack P-P The Nire
Mountbellew-Moylough are Galway county champions, after a 1-12 to 0-9 over Corofin.
The club had lost four finals and drawn one since 2015, but overcame the winners of the last three All-Ireland Club Championships for their first county title since 1986.
1-3 from Eoin Finnerty laid the foundations for the victory, with Barry McHugh kicking 0-5.
The result means the Andy Merrigan Cup will be moving away from Corofin for the first time since 2017.
Ulster
A final-quarter blitz saw Clann Éireann overcome Crossmaglen Rangers in Armagh, to win their first title since 1963.
Goals from substitutes Ruairi McDonald and Jack Conlon helped tip the balance in the Lurgan side's favour, as Conor Turbitt finished with 0-8 to help overturn a six-point deficit at the second-half water break.
In the Cavan final replay, Ramor United overcame Gowna, 1-15 to 0-14.
Kickhams Creggan are Antrim county champions, defeating St Mary's Aghagallon, 1-12 to 0-7 at Corrigan Park.
Dromore are champions in Tyrone, beating Coalisland.
LCC Group Senior Championship Final (Full Time)— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) November 14, 2021
Coalisland 0-8 (8)
Dromore 0-15 (15)
Dromore are the LCC Group Senior Football Champions!#RefuseToLose pic.twitter.com/KE4lYfE1Ag
Leinster
Tullamore edged Rhode in a low-scoring Offaly final reply, 0-9 to 1-4 for their first crown since 2013. It sets up a Leinster Championship showdown with Naas.
Garrycastle and St Loman's will have to do it all over again, after drawing 0-13 apiece in the Westmeath decider.
Elsewhere, Rathvilly (Carlow), Portarlington (Laois) and Shelmaliers (Wexford) picked up county titles, after wins over Éire Óg, Portlaoise and Gusserane O'Rahilly's respectively.
Munster
Clonakilty and St Finbarr's will contest the 2021 Cork PSFC final. The West Cork outfit are into their first decider since 2009, defeat Douglas 0-15 to 0-11.
Meanwhile, the 'Barrs' and Castlehaven could not be separated after extra-time, and penalties were needed. The Togher club's goalkeeper John Kergins was the hero, saving a penalty and scoring himself to seal the victory.
Meanwhile, the Waterford SFC final between Rathgormack and The Nire was postponed due a bereavement.