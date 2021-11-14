Club Gaelic football round-up: Corofin and Crossmaglen Rangers defeated on bumper Sunday of county finals

James Foley of Mountbellew Moylough celebrates their victory in the Galway SFC final

There were 10 county finals down for decision on another bumper Sunday of club football action.

County final results Antrim Kickhams Creggan 1-12 St Mary's 0-7 Armagh Clann Eireann 2-12 Crossmaglen Rangers 0-16 Cavan (replay) Ramor United 1-15 Gowna 0-14 Tyrone Dromore 0-15 Coalisland 0-8 Carlow Rathvilly 2-12 Éire Og 1-10 Laois Portarlington 4-9 Portlaoise 0-6 Offaly (replay) Tullamore 0-9 Rhode 1-4 Westmeath St Loman's 0-13 Garrycastle 0-13 Wexford Shelmaliers 2-12 Gusserane O'Rahilly's 1-10 Galway Mountbellew-Moylough 1-12 Corofin 0-9 Waterford Rathgormack P-P The Nire

Mountbellew-Moylough are Galway county champions, after a 1-12 to 0-9 over Corofin.

The club had lost four finals and drawn one since 2015, but overcame the winners of the last three All-Ireland Club Championships for their first county title since 1986.

1-3 from Eoin Finnerty laid the foundations for the victory, with Barry McHugh kicking 0-5.

The result means the Andy Merrigan Cup will be moving away from Corofin for the first time since 2017.

It was a memorable victory for Mountbellew Moylough, who were knocking on the door in recent years

Ulster

A final-quarter blitz saw Clann Éireann overcome Crossmaglen Rangers in Armagh, to win their first title since 1963.

Goals from substitutes Ruairi McDonald and Jack Conlon helped tip the balance in the Lurgan side's favour, as Conor Turbitt finished with 0-8 to help overturn a six-point deficit at the second-half water break.

In the Cavan final replay, Ramor United overcame Gowna, 1-15 to 0-14.

Kickhams Creggan are Antrim county champions, defeating St Mary's Aghagallon, 1-12 to 0-7 at Corrigan Park.

Maggie Farrelly created history in Cavan by becoming the first female referee in a men's county final

Dromore are champions in Tyrone, beating Coalisland.

Leinster

Tullamore edged Rhode in a low-scoring Offaly final reply, 0-9 to 1-4 for their first crown since 2013. It sets up a Leinster Championship showdown with Naas.

Garrycastle and St Loman's will have to do it all over again, after drawing 0-13 apiece in the Westmeath decider.

Elsewhere, Rathvilly (Carlow), Portarlington (Laois) and Shelmaliers (Wexford) picked up county titles, after wins over Éire Óg, Portlaoise and Gusserane O'Rahilly's respectively.

Tullamore players celebrate with the trophy

Munster

Clonakilty and St Finbarr's will contest the 2021 Cork PSFC final. The West Cork outfit are into their first decider since 2009, defeat Douglas 0-15 to 0-11.

Meanwhile, the 'Barrs' and Castlehaven could not be separated after extra-time, and penalties were needed. The Togher club's goalkeeper John Kergins was the hero, saving a penalty and scoring himself to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, the Waterford SFC final between Rathgormack and The Nire was postponed due a bereavement.