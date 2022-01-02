Stephen Coen takes over from Aidan O'Shea as Mayo senior football captain for 2022

Coen has been an key part of the Mayo defence in recent seasons

Stephen Coen will captain the Mayo senior footballers in 2022.

Coen, 26, made his senior championship debut for the Westerners against Dublin in 2015, and since then has become an integral part of the side.

The Hollymount-Carramore club man has been selected by James Horan to lead the side, as they look to build on All-Ireland final defeats in 2020 and 2021.

Mayo Senior Football manager James Horan confirms captain for 2022 🟢🔴



See details Below 🔽https://t.co/pIE58tGkOW pic.twitter.com/N0z1bSHeK7 — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 2, 2022

Coen is the third captain of Horan's second reign, after Aidan O'Shea (2021 and 2020) and Diarmuid O'Connor (2019) led the side.

Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy will act as vice-captains.

Aidan O'Shea, pictured lifting the Nestor Cup after the 2021 Connacht SFC final win over Galway, captained the county over the past two years

Mayo will get their 2022 campaign underway next Friday, when they face Galway in the FBD League semi-final. The fixture is notable as it will be held indoors at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

The new Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan, Mayo will host all matches in this year's FBD League

Mayo mark their return to Division 1 of the National League against Donegal on January 30, while their championship draw pitted them against the Tribesmen in the Connacht SFC quarter-final.