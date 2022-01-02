Brian Barry
Stephen Coen takes over from Aidan O'Shea as Mayo senior football captain for 2022
James Horan has selected Stephen Coen as the Mayo senior football captain for 2022. The Hollymount-Carramore club man takes over from Aidan O'Shea, while Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy will act as vice-captains.
Coen, 26, made his senior championship debut for the Westerners against Dublin in 2015, and since then has become an integral part of the side.
The Hollymount-Carramore club man has been selected by James Horan to lead the side, as they look to build on All-Ireland final defeats in 2020 and 2021.
Coen is the third captain of Horan's second reign, after Aidan O'Shea (2021 and 2020) and Diarmuid O'Connor (2019) led the side.
Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy will act as vice-captains.
Mayo will get their 2022 campaign underway next Friday, when they face Galway in the FBD League semi-final. The fixture is notable as it will be held indoors at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.
Mayo mark their return to Division 1 of the National League against Donegal on January 30, while their championship draw pitted them against the Tribesmen in the Connacht SFC quarter-final.