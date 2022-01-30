National Football League round-up: Galway blow Meath away, Roscommon, Clare and Derry also win in Division 2

Tomo Culhane celebrates his goal against Meath

Galway are off to a flying start.

Division 2

Galway got off on the right foot in their bid to bounce straight back up to Division 1. The Tribesmen ran out comprehensive 1-14 to 0-6 winners against Meath in Salthill, holding the Royals scoreless until the 45th minute.

Tomo Culhane scored the goal to help Padraic Joyce's side into a 1-9 to 0-0 lead at half-time, and they saw it home from there to move to the top of the table.

It was a tough day at the office for Andy McEntee and Meath

Meanwhile, an Enda Smith goal helped Roscommon past Cork in Dr Hyde Park. The Rossies, without their Padraig Pearses contingent, were too strong for Keith Ricken's Rebels.

In Ennis, Clare moved up a gear in the second half to defeat Offaly, 1-13 to 0-7. The Faithful County led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, but Colm Collins' charges kicked on after the break, with a Darragh Bohannon goal turning the tide.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Derry continued on their upward trajectory with a 1-10 to 0-6 win over Ulster rivals Down in Owenbeg.

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 1 1 0 0 11 2 Clare 1 1 0 0 9 2 Derry 1 1 0 0 7 2 Roscommon 1 1 0 0 6 2 Cork 1 0 0 1 -6 0 Down 1 0 0 1 -7 0 Offaly 1 0 0 1 -9 0 Meath 1 0 0 1 -11 0

Division 3

Laois continued their bright start to life under Billy Sheehan, with a 3-9 to 1-10 victory over Louth. A brace of goals from Gary Walsh and one from Sean O'Flynn helped the O'Moore County over the line.

Westmeath defeated Wicklow, 1-16 to 2-8, Antrim overcame Fermanagh, 1-14 to 0-8, while Limerick were too strong for Longford, winning 4-9 to 1-11.

NFL Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 1 1 0 0 9 2 Limerick 1 1 0 0 7 2 Laois 1 1 0 0 5 2 Westmeath 1 1 0 0 5 2 Louth 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Longford 1 0 0 1 -7 0 Fermanagh 1 0 0 1 -9 0

Division 4

Playing in their first competitive fixture in 23 months, London stunned Carlow by overturning a 10-point second-half deficit to win in Dr Cullen Park. The Exiles pulled it out of the fire, prevailing 2-11 to 1-13.

Elsewhere, Cavan made a winning start to their promotion push with a 0-12 to 0-8 victory over Leitrim. But there was no such joy for the other relegated team from 2021, Tipperary, who were held to a 0-10 to 0-10 draw by Waterford.

Kerry native Pat Spillane Junior featured for the Yeats County

Wexford meanwhile were unable to make home advantage count, as Sligo won 0-12 to 0-10.