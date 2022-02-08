Gaelic Players Association calls for integration between the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association

Ladies football, Camogie and men's Gaelic games are currently run by three different governing bodies

The Gaelic Players Association has called for the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to be further integrated.

The players' body, which merged with the WGPA last year, has tabled a motion ahead of the GAA's annual Congress later this month, looking for the governing bodies to work closer together.

The motion reads: "The GAA shall prioritise integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association in order to jointly ensure equal investment, recognition and opportunity for all genders to play all sports in the Gaelic Games family."

The GPA has called on the GAA to take "meaningful and swift action to expediate integration with the LGFA and the Camogie Association".

"It is intercounty players' firmly held belief that for equality to be achieved within the Gaelic games family, integration of the three National Governing Bodies (NGBs) must be made a priority," continued a statement.

"This can then in turn have a major positive impact on wider Irish society. In recent research amongst our membership 97 per cent of all intercounty players backed integration between the three NGBs.

"We believe that as the Gaelic Games family is the largest sporting and community entity in Irish life, it has an unmatched capacity to herald a cultural change in the experience of girls and women in sport and in the communities that they live in.

"This change begins with a reflection on recognition for women in Gaelic Games. This includes how women are represented in local and national leadership, the level of support and visibility for women in coaching and officiating, the investment and development of female players, and the acknowledgment of the contribution of women in Gaelic Games. Critically, this process must be led nationally by the leadership of our three NGBs.

"It is our belief that we can best contribute to societal change for girls and women by calling for systemic change within Gaelic Games and equality can best be delivered by one combined governing body for Gaelic games."

The GAA's annual Congress will take place on Saturday, February 26 at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.