Kilcoo better primed for All-Ireland glory because of 2020 heartache, says Paul Devlin

Paul Devlin and Kilcoo are bidding to become the first Down club since 1988 to win the All-Ireland title

In January 2020, Kilcoo came into an AIB All-Ireland Club Championship final to face Corofin when it was all a new experience to them.

Under the lights of Croke Park, the Down kingpins pushed the Galway champions all the way, but ultimately came up agonisingly short.

Fast-forward two years, and they are a more seasoned outfit and stronger for the experience.

"Last time it was our first time being there, and people were probably just in awe of the whole situation, but as players we have already been there, we have done the whole hype about it, it's more about focusing on the team, and focusing on performance, and producing the goods on the field," said Paul Devlin.

"Our management tried to keep us firmly on the ground but because it was such a big thing within the club, getting to our first All-Ireland final, it was going to be thought about differently from the players' aspect.

"I feel that now we are preparing ourselves as best we can, and focusing on putting in a performance on the field of the play. That's all that matters to us. Everything else can be controlled outside of the group by other people.

"We have definitely learned from our previous time in Croke Park, so hopefully this time around the preparation will be a lot quieter in terms of getting ready for the game.

"It's not too often you get second chances so quickly in terms of getting back there again, but, from the Corofin game, we did take a lot of positives out of it, obviously you have to take what you can out of the game, as a team we did learn a lot from ourselves, and from Corofin in terms of what way they went about their business, and how we can improve our game based on them. Although we lost the final, it has been a positive outcome from then to now."

The forward knows an Andy Merrigan Cup decider at Croke Park is not just another game.

"It's just probably the occasion of the whole thing," he added.

"Maybe people not being used to the surroundings. The big wide pitch, the posts can sometimes be deceiving in terms of the areas you're shooting from. You have to adapt as much as you can. At the end of the day, it's a game of football on a pitch. If you start getting carried away, and looking into stands, then you're not fully focused.

"From the final against Corofin two years ago, we've definitely learned a lot from that, and hopefully we can take it into this weekend."

Corofin defeated Kilcoo in the 2020 All-Ireland final, 1-12 to 0-7 after extra-time

While extra-time was their undoing two years ago, it is an art they have now seemingly mastered. Both their Ulster semi-final victory over Glen and the All-Ireland semi-final win over St Finbarr's went into extra-time, but, having accumulated the necessary experience over the years, Kilcoo were well equipped.

"You just have to respond on the day of it. You know that in extra-time, the legs are tired, the mind is tired, and mistakes can happen more often," Devlin said.

"I thought that we controlled the ball, and worked in the scores. One point in extra-time is massive. Against Glen, we got a goal in extra-time. We got big scores at the right times. We worked those scores to the right areas. We weren't thinking about trying to take pot shots. We played to the percentages. We worked well to get the right men on the ball in certain areas.

"Calmness, and being patient on the ball, and not forcing things is a big point. Throughout the game, you don't want to be forcing things that you don't need to force. That's definitely been installed in us. We have to be efficient in every game that we go into. There's no lost cause in anything that we do."

After claiming 10 county titles over the past 13 seasons, Kilcoo are hoping to get over the line against Kilmacud Crokes and achieve the ultimate glory in club Gaelic football.

"You just have to adapt to every game, every team is different, and we have to come up and find a solution on how we can break them down, and get through to get scores," Devlin said.

"The team that makes the least mistakes in games is the team that's probably going to win the game. We do back ourselves and we do believe that we have a squad of players that's capable of producing the goods."