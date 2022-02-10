GAA reports €13.5million surplus in 2021 financial year as the association moves out of pandemic

The GAA has bounced back from its 2020 losses of €34.1million, to report a surplus of €13.5million in the 2021 financial year.

The association's finances took a major hit over the past two years due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the staggered return of crowds and increased commercial income the past year helped to boost finances.

However, the GAA was once again reliant on state funding. A total of €29,786,689 from the tax-payer also factored into the association's revenue.

Croke Park Stadium had a deficit of €5.9million, due to a reduction in matches during the year, a lower use of conference centre activities and no concerts

"The financial landscape improved for most of our units during 2021," wrote GAA director general Tom Ryan in his annual report.

"This was largely attributed to continued cost control measures while some modest revenue streams returned. I hope and expect that 2022 will continue that trend, and that we will re-emerge from dependence upon the state supports.

"Financial return will never be our priority. A good or bad GAA year is characterised by what happens on the field, not the income statement. The last two years were severely damaging for our Association because of the impact on our members and our games.

"Yes, the financial damage was significant, but collateral. The financial challenge is to generate enough resource to fulfil our ambitions, and I know we will recover that."

Grants from government departments made up 44 per cent of the total GAA revenue, followed by commercial revenue totalling 38 per cent. Gate receipts accounted for a further 17 per cent, with the final 1 per cent being made up with other sources of income.