National Football League: Monaghan salvage draw with Armagh despite Conor McManus red card

Niall Kearns of Monaghan in action against Jarly Óg Burns of Armagh

Armagh have continued their unbeaten start to the National League, but will rue not sealing the victory after drawing 1-7 to 0-10 at home to Monaghan.

For the high-flying Orchard County, it was perhaps a grudge match following their Ulster semi-final defeat to the Farney County in the 2021 Ulster Championship semi-final.

Despite trailing by five points in the second half, Armagh turned it around after Conor McManus was shown a straight red card. But a late Jack McCarron free levelled the contest as both sides left with a point.

In dour conditions at the Athletic Grounds, both sides spurned chances in a hard-fought battle. The visitors were the more clinical of the two, with McManus and McCarron taking their chances from placed balls.

The Orchard County failed to find their rhythm, after victories over Dublin and Tyrone in recent weeks. McManus kicked two late scores in the first half, helping the Farney men into a 0-8 to 0-4 lead at the break. Seamus McEnaney would have been left frustrated that the margin wasn't wider.

McManus scored four points before his dismissal

McManus edged Monaghan into a five-point cushion in the 40th minute, but that proved to be the Clontibret star's last contribution of the contest, as he was shown a late red card moments later for an off-the-ball incident.

Buoyed by their numerical advantage, the home side looked to work their way back into the contest. And they were handed a major boost in the 50th minute when they were awarded a penalty, after Dessie Ward dragged down Rory Grugan.

However, Rory Beggan acrobatically denied Rian O'Neill, touching the high shot onto the crossbar before it was cleared.

Nonetheless, Armagh continued to pour forward, forcing a turnover and scoring a goal through Conor Turbitt in the 53rd minute, making it 0-9 to 1-4.

Kieran McGeeney's substitutions made a significant difference, as points from Stefan Campbell and Oisin O'Neill levelled the contest.

Tiernan Kelly then gave Armagh the lead in the 62nd minute. But try as they might, Armagh couldn't continue their surge.

A Jack McCarron free brought it level once more as the game entered injury-time, and neither side could find a winner late on.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Aidan Forker, Aaron McKay; Connaire Mackin, Niall Rowland, Jarly Óg Burns; Ciaran Mackin, Stephen Sheridan; Jemar Hall, Rory Grugan, Tiarnan Kelly (0-1); Jason Duffy (0-1), Rian O'Neill (0-2, 0-2f), Aidan Nugent.

Subs: Conor Turbitt (1-1) for Rian O'Neill (27), Stefan Campbell (0-1) for Stephen Sheridan (ht), Oisin O'Neill (0-1) for Niall Rowland (ht), Rian O'Neill for Jason Duffy (46), Mark Shields for Jemar Hall (57), Niall Grimley for Connaire Mackin (66).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Killian Lavelle (0-1), Dessie Ward, Ryan McAnespie (0-1); Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Shane Carey (0-1), Mícheál Bannigan (0-1), Conor McManus (0-4, 0-2f); Andrew Woods, Jack McCarron (0-2, 0-2f), Gary Mohan.

Subs: Kieran Hughes for Niall Kearns (17), Karl O'Connell for Ryan McAnespie (50), Colin Walshe for Andrew Woods (55), Aaron Mulligan for Gary Mohan (62).

Division 3

Second-half goals from Marc Jorgan and Conor Murray helped Antrim to a 2-10 to 1-7 victory over Wicklow. A Kevin Quinn three-pointer was not enough for the visiting Garden County at Corrigan Park, as the Saffrons picked up their second win in three games.

Meanwhile, Fermanagh vs Laois was postponed due to an unplayable pitch in Enniskillen.