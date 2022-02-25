GAA Congress 2022: All-Ireland Football Championship restructure and other main motions explained

Could the race for the Sam Maguire Cup take on a new format from 2023 onwards?

The GAA's annual Congress takes place on Saturday at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

As always, there are numerous significant changes in the offing. Here are five of the most pertinent motions that will be voted upon.

All-Ireland Football Championship restructure

Despite garnering significant support at October's Special Congress, 'Proposal B' fell short of the required 60 per cent majority required. Nonetheless, it showed that there is an appetite for changing the structure of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

A less radical change is proposed this weekend.

The 'green proposal' stipulates that the National Leagues and provincial championships be retained in their current form. Following their conclusion, 16 teams will enter the All-Ireland Championships, with the remainder entering the Tailteann Cup.

All provincial finalists, as well as the next eight teams in terms of National League ranking progress to the All-Ireland Championship round-robin stages, with four groups of four.

The four group winners will proceed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with the second-placed teams drawn against third-placed teams in preliminary quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup would follow a similar structure, with New York entering at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

The 'Proposal B' restructure achieved support of 50.6 per cent in October, falling short of the required 60 per cent

Another change to underage grades?

The move to change the minor grade from U18 to U17, and altering U21 to U20 has generated significant debate in recent years.

With focus on reducing dropout rates and player burnout, the GAA is looking for solutions to strike the right balance.

Motion 2 on Saturday proposes the introduction of an U19 grade at intercounty level, initially for a three-year trial period.

Meanwhile, there are three similar motions (40-42) which suggest a return to U18 from U17.

Could the minor age grade be moved once more?

GAA integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association

Change is in the air, with growing calls for the amalgamation of the three main Gaelic games bodies; namely the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association.

While a final step of joining the three bodies is not on the table this weekend, the GPA is looking to build momentum.

The players' association, which recently joined with its women's counterpart, has submitted a motion for greater integration.

"The GAA shall prioritise integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association in order to jointly ensure equal investment, recognition and opportunity for all genders to play all sports in the Gaelic Games family."

This has been reflected by numerous calls from players, while GAA director general Tom Ryan writes in his annual report: "Perhaps the time is approaching when we can build on the progress to date in order that the relationships can evolve to a new level."

Ladies football and Camogie currently operate under different umbrellas to the GAA

Tweaking the new penalty rule

The new penalty rule, which was introduced for the 2021 intercounty season to punish cynical fouls, was largely received positively.

However, it wasn't without its teething problems. And controversy ensued in last year's Munster Hurling Championship semi-final when Tipperary were awarded a penalty for an incident near the side-line.

Motion 27 this weekend will look to stipulate that fouls must not be within 25 metres of either sideline to satisfy the criteria for a penalty to be awarded.

The indications are that the 25-metre parameters will not be lined on the field, so it will be up to the referee to adjudicate.

The penalty awarded in Tipperary's win over Clare last year generated significant debate

Player welfare

The Rathdowney-Errill club from Laois has brought forward a motion for all adult players to undergo courses on alcohol, gambling and substance abuse, as well as anti-doping education.

"A player who wishes to participate in an adult Championship game must have completed courses approved by Central Council on Alcohol, Gambling and Substance abuse (AGSA) and Anti-doping Education in that Championship year or the preceding one."

Failure to comply would result in a one-match ban for players.