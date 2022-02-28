GAA confirms re-fixture details for postponed National Football League ties

Galway will face Offaly on Sunday afternoon

The re-fixture details for the postponed Allianz Football League ties from last weekend have been confirmed by the GAA.

Five fixtures from round three fell victim to the elements in round three of the National League.

Two games in Division 4 will take place next Saturday, March 5, with Westmeath hosting Longford in Cusack Park at 2pm, and Fermanagh entertaining Laois in Enniskillen at 3:30pm.

On Sunday, March 6, Galway will seek a fourth consecutive victory in Division 2 when they face Offaly at 2pm in Pearse Stadium.

Meanwhile, Cavan will travel to Sligo, and Tipperary will be away to Wexford at 2pm in the fourth tier.

A break weekend for the National Football League in the calendar allows space for the games to take place.

A series of storms made several pitches unplayable

It will be an all-hurling weekend otherwise, with several crunch games down for decision. Kilkenny travel to Parnell Park to face high-flying Dublin on Saturday evening, which will be followed by Cork vs Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

On Sunday afternoon, Clare will meet Limerick in Ennis, Waterford will welcome Tipperary to Walsh Park, with Antrim travelling to Laois.