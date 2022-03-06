Ladies football: National League semi-final line-up confirmed following final round of group stages
A round-up of the weekend's ladies football action in the Lidl National League. There were wins for Mayo, Galway, Dublin and Cork in the top tier, as the semi-final line-up was confirmed.
By Daragh Small
Last Updated: 06/03/22 7:20pm
Champions Dublin will meet Donegal in the 2022 Lidl National League Division 1 semi-finals, with Meath set to face Mayo in the other last four clash.
The semi-final pairings across all four Divisions were confirmed over the weekend, with Westmeath and Waterford plunged into a relegation play-off in Division 1 next Sunday.
In Division 2, it will be Armagh against Laois and Kerry facing off with Monaghan in the semi-finals on March 19 and 20 respectively, with Clare to play Tyrone in a relegation play-off next Sunday.
In Division 3, Kildare will play Roscommon and Down will meet Wexford, with Louth and Wicklow battling it out for survival, while the Division 4 semi-finals will see Leitrim play Offaly and Fermanagh up against Limerick.
Hannah Tyrrell's late free was the difference in the weekend's glamour tie where Dublin avenged their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship final defeat to Meath at Páirc Tailteann.
Dublin held a 0-6 to 0-5 lead at half-time in front of a bumper crowd in Navan and Tyrrell's second half goal cancelled out a strike from Emma White, as Mick Bohan's side drew first blood in 2022 with a 1-9 to 1-8 win.
Elsewhere in Division 1B, Cork survived following a hard-fought 1-14 to 0-14 victory over Waterford at MTU, Katie Quirke's early strike ensuring victory.
Mayo finished top of Division 1A following their 2-7 to 1-7 victory over Donegal, meaning they maintained their 100 per cent record, but Westmeath fell into the relegation battle after a difficult 3-13 to 0-7 loss at home to Galway.
Kerry continued their brilliant form with a thumping 4-17 to 1-9 win against Laois while elsewhere in Division 2A, Tipperary beat Clare 0-13 to 1-7.
In Division 2B, Armagh are another team who have made the perfect start to the year and they continued their winning streak by beating Monaghan 0-13 to 0-6. Cavan won the other all-Ulster clash, as they saw off Tyrone 3-11 to 1-12.
In Division 3A, Down beat Louth and Roscommon got the better of Sligo. Wexford defeated Longford on the opposite side with Kildare and Wicklow finishing all square.
There were wins for Fermanagh, Limerick and Offaly in Division 4, but Leitrim and Antrim could not be separated.
Results
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1A
Mayo 2-7 Donegal 1-7
Galway 3-13 Westmeath 0-7
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1B
Dublin 1-9 Meath 1-8
Cork 1-14 Waterford 0-14
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2A
Kerry 4-17 Laois 1-9
Tipperary 0-13 Clare 1-7
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2B
Cavan 3-11 Tyrone 1-12
Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 0-6
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3A
Down 2-8 Louth 2-4
Roscommon 3-12 Sligo 2-9
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3B
Wexford 3-5 Longford 3-4
Kildare 2-11 Wicklow 1-14
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4A
Fermanagh 5-14 Derry 1-4
Leitrim 2-12 Antrim 3-9
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4B
Limerick 2-13 Carlow 1-5
Offaly 4-10 London 2-5
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-final line-up
Dublin vs Donegal
Mayo vs Meath
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 semi-final line-up
Armagh vs Laois
Kerry vs Monaghan
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 semi-final line-up
Kildare vs Roscommon
Down vs Wexford
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 semi-final line-up
Leitrim vs Offaly
Fermanagh vs Limerick