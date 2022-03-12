National Football League: Championship statements will be made in heavyweight showdowns

Mayo travel to Kerry for a heavyweight showdown

Reading anything into National League form comes with a health warning.

We need only cast our minds back to 2021, when Tyrone made fools of any pre-championship predictions, by sealing the All-Ireland title despite a league semi-final drubbing at the hands of Kerry just months earlier.

Nonetheless, this weekend we are faced with some significant ties that could let us know how the protagonists are shaping up for this year's race for the Sam Maguire Cup.

Dublin seeking a great escape

Dublin's disastrous start to the National Football League leaves the Leinster champions facing the unthinkable; relegation from Division 1.

The capital side have not been relegated since 1995. But Dessie Farrell's charges could be demoted on Sunday with two games left to play.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 4 3 1 0 24 7 Mayo 4 3 1 0 9 7 Armagh 4 2 1 1 9 5 Donegal 4 2 1 1 0 5 Tyrone 4 1 1 2 -9 3 Kildare 4 1 1 2 -3 3 Monaghan 4 0 2 2 -10 2 Dublin 4 0 0 4 -20 0

If the Lilywhites defeat Armagh on Saturday evening, that will mean a Tyrone victory in Omagh on Sunday would relegate Dublin.

In 2010, Tyrone were relegated two years on from winning the All-Ireland title. A defeat to Dublin sealed their fate.

Will the Ulster side return the favour 12 years on?

Dessie Farrell's side are looking for a spark

Tyrone facing a relegation battle of their own

Defeat for Dublin on Sunday may not mathematically end their chances of survival, but it would all but confirm a demotion. But Tyrone are not without jeopardy themselves. The All-Ireland champions have endured a shaky start to the year and a home defeat would leave them mired in a relegation battle.

Following the highs of 2021, dropping to Division 2 would be quite a landing for Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan's side.

But a league victory over Dublin would undoubtedly have been high on their springtime priority list at the start of 2022.

"You're trying to back-up what you've done," Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary said in December.

"You don't want anyone thinking that it's just a one-off, or we got lucky, or we missed playing the Dubs. You don't want people to come out with anything like that to be honest. You want to be able to prove you were honourable for the title that we achieved."

Sunday offers the Ulster champions a real opportunity to make a statement ahead of the summer, as they seek to become the first Tyrone side to win back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

Tyrone have not yet found form in 2022

Contenders clash in Tralee

Kerry welcome Mayo in a top-of-the-table tie, with the winner likely to progress to the National League final. The loser could also reach the decider, for that matter.

Both sides were upset by Tyrone in the 2021 All-Ireland series, but are using this springtime to build and come back stronger. Not only that, but they are also delivering results while doing so.

After a slow start in Newbridge, Jack O'Connor's charges have delivered wins over Dublin, Donegal and Monaghan by a combined 24 points.

With normal service continuing up front, the Kingdom are looking to strengthen at the back and in midfield. The visit of the Connacht champions will provide a stern test of their engine room.

O'Connor is expected to deliver immediately, with patience wearing thin as the county bids for their first All-Ireland title since 2014.

Will Jack O'Connor guide Kerry to the summit once more?

Those in Mayo would scoff at anybody lamenting an eight-year All-Ireland drought. We know all about their wait. But there are signs that 2022 could finally be the year the curse is broken.

James Horan's side have made an unbeaten start to their campaign, despite having no games within the county. The westerners have shipped some cruel injury blows, but are developing depth the whole time.

Mayo have picked up three consecutive wins

Defeat on Saturday night would not be a fatal blow to either side, but we will get an insight into the summer credentials of both.

Dublin's apparent demise has left a power vacuum at the top table. Several counties will look at Tyrone's success in 2021, and pondering that it could be them in 2022.

Kerry and Mayo are at the top of that list.

And they can lay down a marker in Austin Stack Park.

Division 2 promotion race gets down to business

It has become clear over recent weeks that Derry, Galway and Roscommon are comfortably the three best teams in the second tier.

But three into two won't go, as the promotion race gathers pace.

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 4 4 0 0 37 8 Roscommon 4 3 1 0 21 7 Galway 3 3 0 0 25 6 Clare 4 1 2 1 0 4 Meath 4 0 2 2 -15 2 Offaly 3 0 1 2 -21 1 Cork 4 0 1 3 -23 1 Down 4 0 1 3 -24 1

The first match-up involving two of the trio takes place this weekend, with the Oak Leaf County travelling to Dr Hyde Park.

With the Tribesmen are expected to continue their 100 per cent record at home to Clare, there is significant pressure on Rory Gallagher and Anthony Cunningham's sides to deliver victories.