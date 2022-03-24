Oisin McConville says there is a 'major awakening' in Armagh football after Orchard County's fast start to 2022

Not many expected Armagh to be in contention to reach the Division 1 final this year

Armagh's resurgence has been one of the stories of 2022 to date.

The Orchard County are one of just three teams in Division 1 who are safe from relegation facing into the final weekend, and could qualify for the final if they better Mayo's result on Sunday.

2002 All-Ireland winner with the county, Oisin McConville, says there has been momentum steadily growing under Kieran McGeeney.

"I knew there was a renewed enthusiasm for what was going on in Armagh. That was obvious, and that has been building for some time," the Crossmaglen club man outlined.

"The night that Armagh that travelled to Croke Park, my boys who are nine and seven, and we came to Croke Park that night and we watched Armagh beat Dublin and they were absolutely astonished by the fact that Armagh could possibly beat Dublin.

"I don't know in their lifetime coming to Croke Park or watching Gaelic Football I don't know had they ever watched the Dubs being beaten in a significant game.

"That was a major awakening and it made me think, that's what they've been accustomed to and attuned to. They've also been accustomed to Armagh falling short, not quite getting there, a few false dawns along the way. I think that was a big eye-opener for everybody.

"Anybody who was in the Athletic Grounds for the Tyrone match, you couldn't help but be enthused. But not just enthused, the fact that you could hardly even get in the gate. You had to queue to get in the gate. We ended up standing right down at the fence, there was literally no room in any part of the ground. It's a long, long time [since that happened].

Armagh have been drawing big crowds in the Athletic Grounds

"We have an area behind the goals that we stand for club matches and a lot of Armagh county games, in Division 3 and right up to Division 2. And we usually would be there on our own, everybody else would be huddled in the stand. That's where I like watching matches.

"They were a little bit annoyed that a couple of thousand people had stood where they normally stand on their own.

I think that's the big change. The starting point had to be a renewed enthusiasm and a pick up in the amount of people going and the positivity around the squad.

"I don't think we in Armagh have experienced that for more than 10 years, probably 12 years, since we were anywhere close to where we are now."

McConville was speaking at the launch of the 2022 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship

And he says that persistence with McGeeney's management has paid off.

"I think continuity has been a big thing," the Crossmaglen Rangers man said. "You don't have to look too far away from ourselves to some of the other counties around us that have consistently changed managers and that probably hasn't worked. I think that little bit of patience and sticking with Kieran when he was telling people there was a process.

"I'm pretty sure at times the County Board were thinking would we benefit from a change? And I'm sure at times Kieran was maybe questioning himself.

"I think the way they have built over the last number of years has gotten us to somewhere now where it feels like we can sustain that. Whereas if we had to be there three years ago I'm not sure if it was as sustainable as it is now.

"The work that's going on in the background is work that should have been done 10 years ago, but it wasn't. Things are right there now. Obviously going in there and being part of the U20 management, myself and Barry O'Hagan, gives you an opportunity to see from the inside out rather than the outside in.

"The biggest thing for me is the conditioning. I've obviously done a lot of work at club level and I can see that the conditioning with club players has improved dramatically in how they go about things. But it's at another level when you go into a county set-up.

"These U20 guys are flocking through the door because they want to be part of something now whereas I'm not sure we would have gotten that even six or seven years ago.

"There's no point saying anything different. It has been frustrating being an Armagh supporter but that definitely seems to have changed for now."

Jarly Og Burns celebrates after Armagh's victory over Dublin at Croke Park

Armagh could potentially reach their first Division 1 final since 2005. In order to do so, they would need to beat Donegal on Sunday, a game which takes place four weeks out from the sides' Ulster quarter-final.

"If we can get to a league final, that would be great. If we can get another game in Croke Park, that would be great," McConville said.

"I do understand, the games are coming thick and fast. there seem to be a few injuries in the camp, so maybe the focus isn't on a league final. But I don't think we're at a stage where we can choose what games we're going to win, and ones we don't.

"If there's an opportunity to get to a league final then we should take it.

"That extra game would be great, and I know it's not entirely in Armagh's hands. A good win in Donegal would maintain that momentum and it would be a good way to go into the Ulster Championship.

"I think the big thing is how we do in the Ulster Championship, that's a massive game going to Ballybofey in the first round of the championship.

Three or four years ago you would think we're not going to win that, let's look to the qualifiers. But I don't think that's the case now, I think that's a very winnable game for Armagh.

"I think an Ulster Championship is a realistic target this year. Armagh have proven in the first six games in the league that they are a match for anybody."