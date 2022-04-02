Cillian O'Connor returns as Mayo team named for National Football League Division 1 final against Kerry

O'Connor is set for his first appearance of the year

Mayo have received a significant boost ahead of the 2022 Championship, with the news that Cillian O'Connor has returned from injury.

The Ballintubber sharpshooter has not featured for the county since June 2021, after suffering an Achilles injury in the National League tie with Clare.

However, he has been included in the panel for Sunday's Division 1 final against Kerry in Croke Park.

O'Connor's return will bolster the Mayo attack

The return of the championship's all-time top scorer is a major fillip for James Horan and Co, as they prepare for their Connacht Championship opener against Galway on Sunday, April 24.

His recovery also offsets the loss of Tommy Conroy, who is set to miss the entire season after an ACL injury.

O'Connor has been named on the bench for Sunday's clash.

Elsewhere, the Westerners have made four changes from the team that defeated Kildare last week. Stephen Coen, Padraig O'Horan, Enda Hession and Conor Loftus all come into the side, in place of David McBrien, Brendan Harrison, Rory Brickenden and Diarmuid O'Connor.

Mayo: Rory Byrne; Lee Keegan, Stephen Coen, Padraig O'Hora; Michael Plunkett, Oisin Mullin, Enda Hession; Jordan Flynn, Matthew Ruane; Conor Loftus, Aidan O'Shea, Jack Carney; James Carr, Jason Doherty, Ryan 'Donoghue.

Subs: Colm Reape; Donnacha McHugh, Rory Brickenden, Eoghan McLaughlin, Kevin McLoughlin, Conor O'Shea, Darren Coen, Darren McHale, Fergal Boland, Aiden Orme, Cillian O'Connor.