Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies aged 21

Sligo GAA is in mourning following the death of Red Óg Murphy.

Murphy was one of the Yeats County's most promising stars in recent years, having returned from Australia in 2019 after playing Aussie Rules.

He represented the county in 2020 and 2021, and also played for DCU in the Sigerson Cup. His performances for the Dublin college throughout the 2022 campaign saw him earn a place on the Sigerson Cup Team of the Year.

The tragic news was announced by the Gaelic Players Association on Friday.

"We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early," read a statement.

"To his family, loved ones, friends and team-mates; our hearts are broken for you.

"Players across Ireland have lost one of their own.

"May he rest in peace."