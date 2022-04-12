Connacht Championship quarter-final between Mayo and Galway to be held in MacHale Park, Castlebar

The MacHale Park surface has been relaid

Mayo will have home advantage for their Connacht Football Championship opener against Galway on Sunday, April 24.

Hastings MacHale Park was out of action for the National League campaign, with the pitch being resurfaced.

Therefore, James Horan's charges played their home games in Markievicz Park (Sligo), Dr Hyde Park (Roscommon) and Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada (Leitrim), against Donegal, Armagh and Kildare respectively.

There were doubts around whether the Castlebar stadium would be ready in time to host the visit of the Tribesmen on Sunday week.

A bumper crowd is expected for the contest

However, Connacht GAA confirmed on Tuesday morning that works are complete and the venue will stage the showdown.

Both of the Connacht giants come into the tie off the back of National League final disappointment. Mayo fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Kerry in the Division 1 decider, while Galway were upset by Roscommon in the second tier finale.

The winners will face London or Leitrim in the provincial semi-final.