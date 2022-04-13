Keith Ricken: Cork senior football manager steps aside due to health reasons

Keith Ricken took up the job last October

Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role "for the foreseeable future" due to health reasons.

The former Rebels U20 All-Ireland winning boss took charge of the senior team on Lee-side at the start of the 2022 season, and guided them through their Allianz Football League Division 2 campaign.

However, Cork GAA confirmed on Wednesday evening that he will be taking a sabbatical, with John Cleary taking up the role of interim manager.

"Cork GAA has confirmed that Cork Senior Football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role for the foreseeable future due to health reasons," read a statement.

"Interim manager John Cleary will fill the role in his absence. We wish Keith a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the sideline."

Cork begin their championship campaign against Kerry on Saturday, May 7 in the Munster semi-final.