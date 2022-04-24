Football Championship round-up: Donegal defeat Armagh | Upsets aplenty in Leinster

Michael Murphy led Donegal past Armagh

Donegal 1-16 Armagh 0-12

Donegal underlined their status as contenders this summer with a seven-point home victory over Armagh in Ballybofey.

The Orchard County had been widely tipped for an upset after an impressive National League campaign, but Tír Chonaill confirmed their ascendancy in the Ulster food chain.

A second-half Paddy McBrearty goal set Declan Bonner's side on their way, with Michael Murphy leading the line with six points, four of which came from frees.

Up the other end, Rian O'Neill was held scoreless, as Kieran McGeeney's charges struggled to deal significant damage to their hosts.

The 2018 and 2019 Anglo-Celt Cup winners led by three points at the half-way mark, with McBrearty's green flag then sending them on their way to the victory.

Donegal are now through to the provincial semi-final where they will face Cavan.

Armagh, meanwhile are heading for the qualifiers.

Ryan McHugh celebrates at full-time

Wexford 1-15 Offaly 1-12

Wexford upset Offaly to set up a Leinster quarter-final meeting with Dublin next Saturday, which will be live on Sky Sports Arena.

John Maughan's side entered the contest as favourites, having operated two National League divisions higher than their opponents during the springtime.

However, Ben Brosnan produced a stunning personal tally of 1-8 to send the Yellowbellies on their way to victory,.

In the absence of some of their big names, the Faithful County were unable to keep up with their hosts, and now enter the Tailteann Cup.

Louth 5-10 Carlow 0-10

Mickey Harte's Louth side continued their rich run of form and backed up their recent National League Division 3 title.

The Wee County hit the net five times in Páirc Tailteann, Navan, and will feel quietly confident ahead of their Leinster quarter-final against Kildare.

Sam Mulroy led the scoring with 2-5, while Tommy Durnin, Conor Grimes and Ciaran Byrne also found the net in the dominant victory over the Barrow-siders.

Sam Mulroy was the main man once again for Louth

Wicklow 5-15 Laois 4-12

The Garden County prevailed in a high-scoring contest against Laois.

First-half goals from Eoin Darcy, Padraig O'Toole and Kevin Quinn helped Wicklow to a 3-11 to 2-3 advantage at the break.

The Garden County ran out six-point winners

They kicked on in the third quarter, and led 5-13 to 2-6. Despite a late fightback from the O'Moore County, Wicklow march on to a Leinster quarter-final against Meath.

