Dublin are still contenders this year | Monaghan will have too much for Down: Peter Canavan column

Ciarán Kilkenny and Co travel to Wexford Park on Saturday evening

Dublin start their championship campaign away to Wexford on Saturday, and it's inevitable that they will win the game.

I do not think they will be truly tested, so it will be hard to read much into the score-line.

However, there are some interesting aspects, particularly around the personnel. Con O'Callaghan did not feature during the National League. Will he make his first appearance of the season?

Will some of the younger players be thrown into the starting team?

Saturday certainly represents a chance for those players to stake a claim.

But in terms of a competitive contest, bigger tests will lie ahead without a doubt.

Can Dessie Farrell's side bounce back?

Bouncing back from relegation

Dublin will be disappointed after their relegation from Division 1.

I don't think it will have a major impact on them in the championship, however. Such is the competitive nature of the top tier of the National League, there will always be good teams who get relegated.

But throughout the springtime campaign, we saw gradual improvements from Dessie Farrell's side.

Barring the defeat in Clones on the final day, they were on an upward trajectory. They were excellent in Omagh against Tyrone.

With a few games under their belt, they will be a force this summer. They are still the team to beat in Leinster, and for anyone to be ruling Dublin out simply because they were relegated would be unwise.

Ultimately, I can't see it being any other way than Dublin and Kerry facing off in an All-Ireland semi-final later this year.

Monaghan to prevail

We know what we are going to get from the Farney County on Saturday.

They are a very experienced side, and Seamus McEnaney has brought through some young players who have impressed. Micheál Bannigan in particular is improving with every passing match.

Down have had a difficult start to 2022

The interesting thing from this game will be the performance of Down, given the fall-out with their training weekend recently. According to reports, there was a breach of discipline, and their manager threatened to walk.

One of two things will happen from here.

It will either knock the stuffing out of Down.

Or it will bring them closer together. There will have been a few hard discussions and straight-talking. It could have ended up with training being really competitive since then. And Down could end up in a better place because of the entire episode.

Looking from the outside, it is hard to tell what effect it will have.

I would imagine Monaghan will be expecting a very motivated Down side on Saturday evening.

But they should have too much for the Mourne County. There's too much quality up front not to get over the line.

Tyrone vs Derry to go down to the wire

If you ask any Tyrone player from any era, any time these two teams meet in the championship, it is never straightforward. Sunday is going to be no different.

Tyrone got the chance to blow off the cobwebs against Fermanagh. They were extremely sluggish in the first half at Brewster Park. They can't afford to play like that against the Oak Leaf County.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyrone had to dig deep to see off Fermanagh Tyrone had to dig deep to see off Fermanagh

After Tyrone won the All-Ireland in 2005, Derry came to Healy Park for the Ulster Championship quarter-final the following year. The Red Hands didn't register a single score in the first half, and the visitors kicked on to win the game.

Tyrone will be aware of the threat Rory Gallagher's side possesses moving forward. Shane McGuigan in particular is dangerous.

Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan will know that Derry could have - and should have - beaten hot favourites Donegal in Ballybofey last year.

This will be a tough game for the reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions, and there won't be much in it either way.

Watch Monaghan vs Down in the Ulster SFC and Wexford vs Dublin in the Leinster SFC live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm Saturday.