Football Championship round-up: Limerick defeat Clare on penalties | Roscommon through to Connacht final

Limerick will face Tipp in the Munster semi-final

Limerick are through to the Munster SFC semi-final, after a historic penalty shootout win over Clare.

It was the first time that spot-kicks were needed to decide a GAA Championship game, following their recent introduction as a tie-breaker under 'winner on the day' rules.

70 minutes of action, and then an extra 20, failed to separate the Banner and the Treaty counties, with it finishing 1-19 to 2-16 after extra-time.

It was Billy Lee's team who prevailed, coming out on top in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Limerick will face Tipperary in the provincial semi-final, after David Power's side saw off Waterford, 2-13 to 1-8 in Fraher Field.

John Heslan celebrates after scoring Westmeath's first goal in the win over Longford

Roscommon are the first team through to a provincial final in 2022, after a 0-23 to 0-11 victory over Sligo.

Anthony Cunningham's side backed up their Division 2 title with a comfortable win over the Yeats County, and now await Galway or Leitrim in the Nestor Cup decider.

In Leinster, goals from John Heslin, Ronan O'Toole and Robbie Forde helped Westmeath past Longford and into the semi-finals.

The Lake County prevailed on a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-14, and will learn the identity of their final four opponents in Sunday's draw.