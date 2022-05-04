Con O'Callaghan is 'a machine': Cormac Costello hails the return of Dublin forward star

Con O'Callaghan made his first appearance of 2022 last weekend

Throughout the National League, Dublin were missing a spark up front.

The capital side lacked their usual ruthless edge in front of goal, as they fell to five defeats.

However, the return of Con O'Callaghan clearly bolstered their fire-power up front in Wexford last Saturday, as the Cuala star scored 1-5 from play on his comeback as they dispatched the Model County.

O'Callaghan's forward colleague Cormac Costello was thrilled to see him back in the side.

"Brilliant [playing alongside him]. Con is a machine," said the Whitehall Colmcille man at an AIG sponsorship event.

"We know how Con is a leader, and how valuable he is to us as a squad. So it's brilliant to have Con back."

The starting full-forward line of Costello, O'Callaghan and Dean Rock combined for 1-11 from play.

"Some days, the ball lands in your hands and you're in the right position at the right times. It clicked for us on Saturday night against Wexford. It was very pleasing as a full-forward line definitely," Costello continued.

Former Young Footballer of the Year O'Callaghan was named as the team's vice-captain for 2022, and Costello has seen his growth since he initially joined the panel in 2016.

"Con has always been a leader," he said.

"He's always been a leader on the field with his actions, he's such a big player for us.

"James McCarthy is the captain and Con is vice - the two of them are leaders but different leaders.

"They're from different generations I suppose, and James won't thank me for that but it is nice to have that different mix. Con has really stepped up, he leads by example, week in week out. So yeah, well deserved."

Dublin looking to bounce back from relegation

Last year was obviously a massive disappointment, we didn't achieve our goal. Costello knows the Dubs must improve this year

The Dubs' demotion to Division 2 in the National Football League compounded their woes, after relinquishing the All-Ireland title in 2021.

And they are looking to learn from their underwhelming springtime campaign.

"The league was disappointing, it was a very humbling experience. It was disappointing as a whole. Ultimately our performances weren't good enough throughout the campaign, and we got relegated as a result," Costello said.

"Last year was obviously a massive disappointment, we didn't achieve our goal. We parked that, we reviewed the year as a whole.

"In the league, the consistency in our performance wasn't good enough across the 70 minutes. We were good in patches in the first half, but in the second half you could see our performance wasn't up to the standard required. Mayo were the better team on the day, and that's something we're going to have to work on this year.

"There's a number of factors. It's consistency, but it's also the fact we had a lot of chopping and changing with players. We're trying different things with our game-plan. All those factors are going to lead to some dips in our performances. But it's on us to try and get that consistency across the board."

After the victory over the Yellowbellies, next up for Dublin is a Croke Park date with Meath in the Leinster semi-final, with Kildare or Westmeath awaiting the victors in the provincial final.

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues next Saturday, with the Munster SFC between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn live on Sky Sports Arena.