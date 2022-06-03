Monaghan could ambush Mayo in All-Ireland qualifiers: Peter Canavan column

Could Seamus McEnaney's side deliver a big qualifier win?

There are serious concerns in Mayo around a number of key players ahead of their All-Ireland Football Championship qualifier against Monaghan.

James Horan will be worried about the injury list, as they enter a win-or-bust tie.

I think the westerners will need everything they have to get the better of Monaghan, and I give the Farney County a great chance in Castlebar on Saturday.

So often when going into the lions' den, this Monaghan team produce their best football. They have done it time and time again in the National League, and have won big championship matches on the road.

That's what is facing them here.

Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's charges will be bitterly disappointed with their Ulster Championship semi-final exit at the hands of Derry. They had plenty of possession, and more than enough opportunities to win it.

But conceding goals is what let them down, and that has been their Achilles heel recently. Derry hit them for three, and Down found the Monaghan net twice.

If they can prevent Mayo from raising green flags, I give Monaghan a great chance.

Monaghan are looking to bounce back from a shock defeat to Derry

In Darren Hughes and Conor McManus, they have two exceptional players that have given great service to their county. But those players are not going to be around forever.

When you have players of that calibre, you want to make the most of it.

And days like Saturday are when they can deliver big victories.

The Ulster side are more than capable of going down to MacHale Park and producing a big performance.

I would not be surprised if they came out of Castlebar with a victory, when you consider the extent of the Mayo injury list.

Mayo could be without some frontline stars

Narrow margins in Armagh vs Tyrone

You have two teams meeting in the Athletic Grounds who will be bitterly disappointed by their below-par performances in the Ulster Championship.

But they have had time to get things right. It is six weeks since Armagh's defeat to Donegal, while Tyrone have had a five-week wait since their shock loss to Derry.

That's a long time to be away from competitive action.

So you are going into the unknown slightly. What has gone on in the interim period?

Neither county released players for club football. And we're hearing reports that both teams have picked up injuries.

Until you see the players that start, it's going to be a difficult one to call.

You can be sure that both teams will be fired up. Not only due to the fact they will be looking to set the record straight after playing so poorly in Ulster, but there was also a lively National League game between the sides. That will only add to the occasion.

It will be hard-fought and feisty. Expect it to go down to the wire.

Watch Mayo vs Monaghan live on Sky Sports Arena from 3:30pm Saturday.