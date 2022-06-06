Meath on the lookout for new senior football manager after Andy McEntee steps down

McEntee took over Meath ahead of the 2017 season, having led Ballyboden St Enda's to the All-Ireland club title

Meath GAA are on the lookout for a new senior football manager, following the resignation of Andy McEntee.

McEntee led the Royals for six years, leading them to the Super 8s in 2019 and also winning promotion to Division 1 of the National League for the following year.

They endured a disappointing 2022 campaign, exiting the championship following a qualifier defeat to Clare on Saturday.

"After completing six years as manager of the Meath football team, I am stepping down from the position and will not be seeking a third term," he said in a statement on Monday night.

"It has been an honour to have been manager of the Meath senior football team and I'd like to thank the chairperson of Coiste na Mí, John Kavanagh and former chairpersons Peter O'Halloran and Conor Tormey for their full support during my tenure.

"But most of all I'd like to thank all the players and management teams that I have worked with over the years. I wish the county every success in the future "

McEntee's tenure ended with defeat to Clare on Saturday

Meath will compete in Division 2 of the National League in 2023.

"Andy's commitment and dedication to the players in particular and to Meath football, in general, has been extraordinary," added the county committee.

"A high point was the county reaching Division 1 of the league and the Super 8s series.

"We wish Andy and his management team every best wish and success in the future."

