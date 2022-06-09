Meath GAA declare 'at online abuse following departure of senior football manager Andy McEntee

Meath GAA have hit out at online abuse aimed at their members.

This follows comments directed at outgoing manager Andy McEntee in recent days.

Meath footballer, and McEntee's son Shane hit out on Twitter at one user on Monday. "Online abuse, letters to the house," he said, highlighting some of the derision aimed at his father. "You can put yourself forward for these roles or you can tweet about it, one takes a bit more conviction."

On Thursday, Meath GAA PRO Ciarán Flynn released a statement, outlining the county's 'disgust' at comments made online.

"Meath GAA wishes to put on record its disgust at the personal abuse aimed at our members in recent times," he said.

"Unfortunately, this has become a regular occurrence that persons representing Meath GAA are being abused while representing our organisation.

"We welcome and encourage our members to engage in meaningful conversations on our social media channels. However, this can never escalate into abusive behaviour directed at individuals.

"We understand the frustration that supporters feel when our teams do not perform to the level that we all feel they should. This frustration is felt most by the team itself. True supporters will support our teams when it is not easy to do so.

"Anyone that resorts to abusive behaviour is not putting the interests of Meath GAA to the forefront. Indeed, we would question their true intentions and if they are supporters at all.

"Finally, we ask all our members and supporters to focus on the future of Meath Gaelic Games and support all our teams in the coming years."

Andy McEntee's six-year tenure came to an end this week

The GAA have been looking to clamp down on such online activity in recent times, with the association's president Larry McCarthy highlighting the issue last February:

"Let me reiterate a point that I made last year, and again after the All-Ireland football final; stop abusing our players, referees, and officials on social media.

"Stop the cowardly attacks on people who are volunteering their time and talent for the betterment of society. Stop the unwarranted assaults on people's characters. Stop the nefarious condemnations of amateur sports people."