Ladies football round-up: Meath and Dublin win on opening weekend of All-Ireland Senior Championship

Kerry players Paris McCarthy, Niamh Carmody and Clódagh Ní Chonchúir celebrate after beating Galway

The TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship got underway this weekend with wins for reigning champions Meath, Dublin, Mayo, Donegal and Kerry on a bumper Saturday.

Holders Meath were convincing 1-13 to 0-1 winners against Monaghan at Drumhowan with Stacey Grimes scoring 0-8.

Leinster champions Dublin also scored big with a 5-14 to 2-4 success over Cavan in Clann Mhuire. Carla Rowe fired 2-3 for the hosts.

Mayo bounced back from their TG4 Connacht final defeat to Galway with a 1-16 to 1-6 win against Tipperary at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

However, Galway fell to a 3-10 to 3-8 loss at the hands of Kerry. Niamh Carmody's strike was the highlight in Birr.

The first of the double-header in St Brendan's Park saw Donegal get the better of Waterford where it finished 0-10 to 1-5.

Shauna McFadden of Donegal in action against Annie Fitzgerald of Waterford

On Sunday, it was the turn of the TG4 Intermediate and Junior Championships. Wexford were already assured of their place in the Intermediate final eight but they were too good for Leitrim with a 3-10 to 2-11 success. Wicklow blitzed Offaly in the first half to claim a 4-11 to 1-7 success and second place in Group A.

In Group C, Longford's 3-12 to 3-9 success was enough to seal top spot and they go on to face Clare following their 2-8 to 1-10 defeat at home against Louth at Cusack Park in Ennis.

And finally in the second tier, Laois' brilliant 3-12 to 3-7 success at the expense of Tyrone earned first place in Group D.

In the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, Carlow made it two wins from two thanks to a huge 2-16 to 0-4 win against Derry. Antrim were 0-12 to 1-7 victors over Limerick and Fermanagh also got their first win, beating London by 2-15 to 2-7.

Results

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Round 1

Group A

Mayo 1-16 Tipperary 1-6

Dublin 5-14 Cavan 2-4

Group B

Meath 1-13 Monaghan 0-1

Group C

Kerry 3-10 Galway 3-8

Group D

Donegal 0-10 Waterford 1-5

TG4 All-Ireland IFC Group Round 3

Group A

Wexford 3-10 Leitrim 2-11

Wicklow 4-7 Offaly 1-11

Group B

Louth 2-8 Clare 1-10

Group C

Longford 3-12 Roscommon 3-9

Group D

Laois 3-12 Tyrone 3-7

TG4 All-Ireland JFC

Group B - Round 1

Antrim 0-12 Limerick 1-7

Group A - Round 2

Fermanagh 2-15 London 2-7

Carlow 2-16 Derry 0-4

2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-final line-up

Wexford v Tyrone

Louth v Roscommon

Longford v Clare

Laois v Wicklow