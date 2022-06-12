Ladies football round-up: Meath and Dublin win on opening weekend of All-Ireland Senior Championship
A round-up of the opening weekend of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. reigning All-Ireland champions Meath, 2021 defeated finalists Dublin, and Mayo were among the winners
By Daragh Small
The TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship got underway this weekend with wins for reigning champions Meath, Dublin, Mayo, Donegal and Kerry on a bumper Saturday.
Holders Meath were convincing 1-13 to 0-1 winners against Monaghan at Drumhowan with Stacey Grimes scoring 0-8.
Leinster champions Dublin also scored big with a 5-14 to 2-4 success over Cavan in Clann Mhuire. Carla Rowe fired 2-3 for the hosts.
Mayo bounced back from their TG4 Connacht final defeat to Galway with a 1-16 to 1-6 win against Tipperary at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.
However, Galway fell to a 3-10 to 3-8 loss at the hands of Kerry. Niamh Carmody's strike was the highlight in Birr.
The first of the double-header in St Brendan's Park saw Donegal get the better of Waterford where it finished 0-10 to 1-5.
On Sunday, it was the turn of the TG4 Intermediate and Junior Championships. Wexford were already assured of their place in the Intermediate final eight but they were too good for Leitrim with a 3-10 to 2-11 success. Wicklow blitzed Offaly in the first half to claim a 4-11 to 1-7 success and second place in Group A.
In Group C, Longford's 3-12 to 3-9 success was enough to seal top spot and they go on to face Clare following their 2-8 to 1-10 defeat at home against Louth at Cusack Park in Ennis.
And finally in the second tier, Laois' brilliant 3-12 to 3-7 success at the expense of Tyrone earned first place in Group D.
In the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, Carlow made it two wins from two thanks to a huge 2-16 to 0-4 win against Derry. Antrim were 0-12 to 1-7 victors over Limerick and Fermanagh also got their first win, beating London by 2-15 to 2-7.
Results
TG4 All-Ireland SFC Round 1
Group A
Mayo 1-16 Tipperary 1-6
Dublin 5-14 Cavan 2-4
Group B
Meath 1-13 Monaghan 0-1
Group C
Kerry 3-10 Galway 3-8
Group D
Donegal 0-10 Waterford 1-5
TG4 All-Ireland IFC Group Round 3
Group A
Wexford 3-10 Leitrim 2-11
Wicklow 4-7 Offaly 1-11
Group B
Louth 2-8 Clare 1-10
Group C
Longford 3-12 Roscommon 3-9
Group D
Laois 3-12 Tyrone 3-7
TG4 All-Ireland JFC
Group B - Round 1
Antrim 0-12 Limerick 1-7
Group A - Round 2
Fermanagh 2-15 London 2-7
Carlow 2-16 Derry 0-4
2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-final line-up
Wexford v Tyrone
Louth v Roscommon
Longford v Clare
Laois v Wicklow