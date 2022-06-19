Ladies football round-up: Meath, Dublin, Mayo and Galway qualify for All-Ireland quarter-finals

Meath and Armagh could not be separated

Reigning champions Meath will be joined by 2021 finalists Dublin, Mayo and Galway in the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Four places remain up for grabs in the knockout stage after Round 2, with Tipperary and Cavan the only two counties definitely set to miss out.

In the tie of the weekend, Armagh almost pulled off a stunning victory over Meath, with Orlagh Lally scoring a late leveller for Eamonn Murray's side.

Armagh were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at half-time in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park but they could not see the game out and it finished 0-9 to 0-9.

That Group B clash was the second of a TG4 double-header at the Longford venue with Mayo opening proceedings, securing their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a narrow 0-16 to 2-9 win over Cavan. Two Ally Cahill goals almost caught Mayo on the hop in the second half but they held on.

Mayo edged Cavan

The other Group A fixture saw the reigning TG4 Leinster champions get the better of Tipperary in Templetuohy. Dublin were too strong and finally shook off their resilient hosts, to earn a 1-11 to 0-6 success after Nicole Owens' goal.

In Group C, Galway bounced back from their difficult defeat to Kerry in Round 1 to land a big, 1-18 to 0-4, win against Westmeath at Tuam Stadium. Siobhán Divilly got the only goal.

In Group D, Munster holders Cork started their campaign off with a 2-12 to 1-10 win at Clane. They got the better of Donegal thanks to 1-5 from Doireann O'Sullivan. Orla Finn also found the net for Cork while Yvonne Bonner scored the Donegal effort.

In the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, last year's finalists Antrim moved on to the semi-final stage after they beat New York, 7-19 to 0-8.

On Wednesday (7.30pm), New York will make the journey to the TUS Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick.

Results

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Round 2

Group A

Mayo 0-16 Cavan 2-9

Dublin 1-11 Tipperary 0-6

Group B

Meath 0-9 Armagh 0-9

Group C

Galway 1-18 Westmeath 0-4

Group D

Cork 2-12 Donegal 1-10

TG4 All-Ireland JFC Round 2

Group B

Antrim 7-19 New York 0-8