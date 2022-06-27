Ladies football: All-Ireland quarter-final line-up confirmed as group stages conclude

Kate McDaid of Dublin in action against Sarah Mulvihill of Mayo

Eamonn Murray's champions Meath have been pitted against Galway in the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The last-eight pairings were revealed following the final round of group fixtures on Saturday.

Last year's beaten finalists Dublin will take on the Lidl NFL Division 1 finalists Donegal. The second quarter-final sees Connacht champions Galway trying to dislodge holders Meath. Kerry and in-form Ulster winners Armagh will also clash, with Cork taking on Mayo in the last game.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday, July 9, with the semi-finals on Saturday, July 16 at Croke Park.

The winners of quarter-finals 1 and 2 will meet in the last four, with the second semi-final set to pit the winners of quarter-finals 3 and 4 against each other.

Meanwhile, the Senior relegation play-offs will feature Cavan against Westmeath and Monaghan versus Waterford.

These relegation play-offs are also due to be played on Saturday, July 9, and the losers of both games will be relegated to the Intermediate grade for 2023.

There were five games in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship on Saturday with big wins for Dublin, Tipperary, Armagh, Kerry, and Cork.

Dublin defeated Mayo by 10 points

The Dubs secured a 2-14 to 1-7 win over Mayo at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday evening, with the goals from Kate Sullivan and Lyndsey Davey ensuring they finished top of Group A.

"We played 28 players from our squad of 33 over the last three games, and that's a huge thing to be able to say. We're trying to keep that carrot dangling, and to keep them fresh," said Dublin manager Mick Bohan.

Earlier in the day, Tipperary left it very late to beat Cavan 2-6 to 1-8 at Kingspan Breffni. Emma Morrissey's penalty in the 62nd minute means that Tipperary are safe.

"Our girls got nothing less than they deserved for all the effort they've put in all year. A last-second penalty is not a great way to lose a game but it's a great way to win one," said Tipperary manager Peter Creedon.

Armagh had a big 2-12 to 0-4 victory over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds. However, the 14-point winning margin wasn't enough to earn top spot in Group B for the Orchard County.

"We're through to the quarter-finals with no injuries, so we're delighted. We're delighted with the win and looking forward to the quarter-finals," said Armagh manager Ronan Murphy.

Super-sub Rachel Dwyer scored 1-5 to help Kerry finish at the summit in Group C, they were victorious on a 2-17 to 0-9 scoreline against Westmeath in Killarney.

"Any day that you put up 2-17 in Fitzgerald Stadium in a championship game is a day to be satisfied with. There are bigger games ahead for this group and we're looking forward to the quarter-final," said Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long.

Cork were too strong for Waterford

Also on Saturday evening, Doireann O'Sullivan helped herself to 1-7 in Cork's 2-10 to 1-5 victory over Waterford in Portlaoise.

"We're exactly where we wanted to be, we wanted to top the group and we've topped it, we played good football for most of the two games, our defence has been excellent, and we're really looking forward to the quarter-final," said Cork manager Shane Ronayne.

Results

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group A

Tipperary 2-6 Cavan 1-8

Dublin 2-14 Mayo 1-7

Group B

Armagh 2-12 Monaghan 0-4

Group C

Kerry 2-17 Westmeath 0-9

Group D

Cork 2-10 Waterford 1-5

2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final line-up

Dublin v Donegal

Meath v Galway

Kerry v Armagh

Cork v Mayo