Declan Bonner: Donegal senior football manager steps down after five seasons in second spell at the helm

Declan Bonner led the county to successive Anglo-Celt Cup titles

Declan Bonner has stepped down as Donegal senior football manager.

Bonner took charge for the second time ahead of the 2018 season, having previously managed the county in the 1990s.

Although he led the side to back-to-back Ulster titles in his first two years, they failed to reach an All-Ireland semi-final across his tenure.

Tír Chonaill exited the 2022 championship at the hands of Armagh in the qualifiers.

Donegal suffered an extra-time defeat to Derry in the Ulster final

Bonner released a statement on Wednesday night, announcing the news.

"I am stepping down with immediate effect from my role as Donegal Senior football manager," he said.

"It has been a great honour to manage this team over the past five years, as it was to manage the teams from u16 level up in the five years before that. Highlights from my time in the role include competing in four Ulster finals and winning two of these, back to back, in 2018 and 2019. I am proud to leave the team playing league football in Allianz League Division 1 next year.

"I would like to thank each and every player involved with the team over the past five years as well as every member of the management team during this period. Their commitment and work ethic was inspiring and working with them has been a privilege.

"Thank you to the county board for their support throughout and in particular, our chairperson Mick McGrath for his support. We didn't always agree on everything but both of us always had the best interest of Donegal at heart.

"Club is the heart of the GAA and I would like to thank all 40 clubs in Donegal, in particular my own club Na Rossa who have been a brilliant support to me always.

"I would also like to thank the genuine Donegal supporters, most of whom I know personally. Many have travelled the length and breadth of the country with the team and I know they will be back in the stands and terraces supporting the team next year."

Focus in Donegal will now turn to finding a successor.

