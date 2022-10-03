GAA club round-up: Dublin and Cork football finals confirmed | Shinrone triumph in Offaly SHC

Eoin Murchan and Na Fianna are into the Dublin decider

Na Fianna are into their first Dublin SFC final in 17 years, after an impressive victory over Ballyboden St Enda's. The Glasnevin outfit stormed into a 0-10 to 0-1 half-time lead, which laid the foundations for the triumph.

Just like their last final appearance in 2005, they will face Kilmacud Crokes. Last year's All-Ireland finalists overcame Thomas Davis, 0-12 to 1-3, with Shane Walsh contributing 0-8.

However, the Stillorgan club must plan without Paul Mannion, who is set for a three-month absence after sustaining an ankle injury in the quarter-finals.

St Finbarr's are still on course for a Cork football-hurling double, after edging Castlehaven at the semi-final stage for the third year in succession.

Late goals from county stars Steven Sherlock and Brian Hayes helped the Barrs to a 2-17 to 1-16 win, setting up a final showdown with city rivals Nemo Rangers.

Seven-time All-Ireland champions Nemo had too much for Ballincollig, with Luke Connolly's 1-6 steering them to a 10-point win.

All-Ireland champions Kilcoo are back into the Down SFC final, after a 1-9 to 0-4 win over Mayobridge.

They will face Warrenpoint in the decider, who needed penalties to overcome Loughinisland, after it finished 2-12 apiece after extra-time.

Palatine prevailed in the sole senior football county final of the weekend, beating Tinryland, 2-8 to 2-6 in Carlow.

St Eunan's will meet Naomh Conaill in the Donegal final, after a 1-13 to 1-11 win over Kilcar.

Westport will face Castlebar Mitchels, while Ballintubber will be up against Ballina Stephenites in the Mayo SFC semi-finals.

Mayo legend and current Leitrim manager Andy Moran scored 3-3 in his final ever game for Ballaghaderreen, as he retired following the relegation play-off win over Davitts.

Newbridge will face Glen in last four in Derry, while Slaughtneil will be up against Lavey.

Meanwhile, several other county final match-ups have also been confirmed following the weekend's action.

Killygarry and Gowna will meet in Cavan, St Mary's Kiltoghert will take on Mohill in Leitrim, Summerhill will be up against Ratoath in Meath, Ballybay Pearses will face Scotstown in Monaghan, it will be St Mary's vs Tourlestrane in Sligo, while the Tipperary final will be contested by Clonmel Commercials and the double-chasing Upperchurch-Drombane.

Hurling

Three teams secured their place in the Leinster Senior Club Championship on Sunday.

Shinrone are Offaly senior hurling champions for the first time in their history, after a 0-26 to 2-13 win over Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Clough-Ballacolla also sealed a county title on Sunday, after they overcame Camross in the Laois showpiece.

Castletown-Geoghegan secured the honours in Westmeath, defeating Clonkill 0-22 to 1-14.

James Stephens are through to the Kilkenny SHC final for the first time since 2019, after a 2-18 to 1-18 victory over Dicksboro. Meanwhile, Ballyhale Shamrocks trumped Clara in the delayed quarter-final, to set up a last four meeting with Tullaroan.

Dunloy and Cushendall will contest the Antrim decider, after semi-final wins over Naomh Eoin and Loughgiel Shamrocks respectively.

The Galway SHC group stages concluded this weekend, with St Thomas', Sarsfields, Loughrea and Tommy Larkins sealing the automatic quarter-final berths.

Elsewhere, Bray Emmets made it four-in-a-row in Wicklow, claiming the Garden County crown with an eight-point win over Glenealy.