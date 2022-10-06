Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Padraic Joyce handed fresh three-year deal as Galway senior football manager
"The Management Committee of Galway GAA are recommending Padraic Joyce as Senior Football Manager on a three-year term for ratification at County Committee meeting next week." The Tribesmen will continue under Joyce's guidance as they bid to build on a promising 2022
Pádraic Joyce will continue as manager of the Galway senior footballers for three more years.
The two-time All-Ireland winner as a player guided the Tribesmen to the 2022 All-Ireland final, where they lost to Kerry.
Before that, he endured two disappointing seasons at the helm, losing to Mayo in consecutive Connacht finals in 2020 and 2021. The straight knockout format in those years ensured Galway did not have an opportunity to bounce back from those losses.
Nonetheless, the Nestor Cup holders have made significant strides in recent years, with Joyce bringing through several members of the 2020 All-Ireland U20 champions.
The news of Joyce's new term was announced on Wednesday night.
Joyce will be bidding to continue the progress in the coming seasons, as they bid to seal their first Sam Maguire Cup triumph since 2001.
"Galway should be getting to an All-Ireland semi-final stage every three or four years at least anyway," he said in July, when asked about the county's struggles to compete at the latter stages of the All-Ireland Championship since their last victory 21 years ago.
Meanwhile Donal Ó Fátharta and Alan Glynn will continue as managers of the U20 and minor teams respectively.