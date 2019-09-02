Limerick manager John Kiely and Meath's Andy McEntee given new deals

John Kiely has won all three major trophies with Limerick

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and Meath football boss Andy McEntee have been given new deals.

Kiely led the Treaty County to their first All-Ireland title in 45 years in 2018, in what was his second season at the helm. They failed to defend their crown this season, but did win both the National League and Munster Championship.

On Monday evening, a county board meeting ratified him to continue at the helm for another year.

Meanwhile, Meath GAA have announced that Andy McEntee will remain in charge of their senior footballers for three more years.

Meath County Board ratifies Andy McEntee as Senior Football manager for the next 3 years at this evenings meeting pic.twitter.com/7G9eJf6Wdw — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) September 2, 2019

Under the former Ballyboden manager's guidance, the Royals have made real progress this year. After winning promotion to Division 1 in the National League, they backed it up with a credible championship campaign by reaching the Super 8s and remaining competitive throughout the quarter-final group stage.

Andy McEntee has been backed to continue

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final replay live on Sky Sports on Saturday, September 14.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.