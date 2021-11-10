GAA clubs fined for not travelling to US Finals tournament amid Covid-19 fears

Several GAA clubs across the United States are facing fines, after failing to attend the country's annual national finals event near Boston in August.

Due to ongoing health concerns amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, 20 clubs elected not to travel long distances to the Massachusetts event.

The clubs in question informed the USGAA county board months in advance of the tournament.

"Despite the pandemic concerns and adequate notice, the USGAA County Board chose to levy nearly $20,000 USD in fines on 20 clubs, and informed the clubs that there would be no hearings or ability to appeal the decision," read a statement by the secretary of San Francisco GAA, Mike Nash.

"In addition to the monetary penalties, clubs in the Western Division, which includes the San Francisco area, were informed that they would be barred from nominating candidates for board positions at the upcoming Convention, and risked being banned from competing in USGAA events during the 2022 season.

"The 2021 USGAA Finals were held near Boston, Massachusetts in August 2021. During the late summer months, COVID-19 continued to rage through the USA, and over 700,000 died in the preceding eighteen months. With a patchwork of lockdown guidance, and vaccine rates that varied significantly across the 50 states, the US Centers for Disease Control and other health authorities were strongly recommending that people avoid non-essential travel.

"As a result, 20 clubs in the USGAA - including many who would be faced with nearly 6,000 miles of round trip air travel - chose to put a priority on club member safety, and not participate in the annual Finals. These clubs informed the USGAA County Board of their decisions months ahead of the scheduled games."

The US Finals take place at a different venue each year

Another spokesperson said they are being punished for considering the health of their members.

"The USGAA Board is punishing clubs for prioritising the health and safety of their members," added Bertie Penny, chairperson of the USGAA Western Division.

"For many clubs on the West Coast, a trip to Boston is the same distance as a Dublin GAA team traveling to New York. It is unacceptable for a volunteer organisation to prioritise revenues over the health, safety and well-being of its members."

Sky Sports has approached US GAA for comment on the matter, and is yet to receive a reply.