Armagh 1-16 Tyrone 1-10: All-Ireland champions dumped out by brilliant Orchard County

Armagh produced their brilliant best

Armagh have eliminated 2021 All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the qualifiers, with a 1-16 to 1-10 victory at the Athletic Grounds.

After both sides made disappointing exits in the Ulster Championship, they faced off in the last chance saloon.

And it was Kieran McGeeney's side who backed up their impressive National League form, with Aidan Nugent's first-half goal laying the foundations for the win.

Tyrone's bid to defend the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time in their history is over, but it was Armagh's day as they secured a famous victory to proceed to the second round of the qualifiers where they will face one of the four defeated provincial finalists.

Aidan Nugent celebrates his goal

Tyrone made a dream start, finding the net in the third minute. Michael McKernan's initial shot was saved by Ethan Rafferty, but Conor McKenna followed up on the rebound to smash the ball into the net.

However, from there the home side took over.

Rafferty joined the attack himself, kicking a point from play as the Orchard County hit back.

They then responded with a three-pointer of their own in the 15th minute. Aidan Nugent shrugged off the challenge of Peter Teague, broke along the end-line and fired past Niall Morgan to put Armagh 1-3 to 1-1 ahead.

Jason Duffy and Stephen Sheridan followed with further points, while Stefan Campbell pulled the strings.

The Red Hands eventually settled, and Darren McCurry led the charge to steady the ship before the break, with the hosts leading 1-6 to 1-5 at the half-way mark.

Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty scored two inspirational scores

Tyrone would have been pleased to trail by just a point at half-time, after Armagh had spurned several opportunities.

But it was the home side that came flying out of the traps after the restart. They kicked two quickfire scores shortly after throw-in, and Tyrone sub Richard Donnelly was shown a black card shortly after his introduction.

Armagh failed to deal significant damage during Donnelly's 10-minute absence, as the sides struck a point apiece. But upon the visitors' return to the full complement, Armagh found another gear.

They registered three points without reply, the pick of the bunch coming from Rafferty. The goalkeeper collected the ball on his own 65, making a storming run to the edge of the D and sending it over the bar.

There was a lengthy stoppage with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, following an injury to Connaire Mackin. But that did little to stop the Armagh momentum, with Stefan Campbell kicking an inspirational score after the resumption.

Darren McCurry and Conn Kilpatrick points made it a four-point game as it entered the nine minutes of injury-time.

But Andrew Murnin provided a major bounce off the bench, scoring two late points to steer Armagh over the line.

Stefan Campbell of Armagh in action against Frank Burns of Tyrone

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty (0-2); James Morgan, Aidan Forker, Conor O'Neill (0-1); Aaron McKay, Greg McCabe, Jarly Óg Burns; Stephen Sheridan (0-1), Ben Crealy; Rory Grugan, Stefan Cambell (0-2), Paddy Burns; Aidan Nugent (1-1), Rian O'Neill (0-4, 0-3f), Jason Duffy (0-1).

Subs: Connaire Mackin for Paddy Burns (33), Conor Turbitt (0-1) for Conor O'Neill (ht), Jemar Hall for Jason Duffy (59), Andrew Murnin (0-2) for Aidan Nugent (59), Mark Shields for Connaire Mackin (68 - inj), Ross McQuillan for Rory Grugan (74).

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Peter Teague, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Michael McKernan, Peter Harte (0-1), Rory Brennan; Conn Kilpatrick, Frank Burns; Conor Meyler, Michael O'Neill, Niall Sludden; Darren McCurry (0-6, 0-4f), Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna (1-0).

Subs: Kieran McGeary for Peter Teague (31), Richard Donnelly for Niall Sludden (ht), Darragh Canavan for Frank Burns (50), Cathal McShane for Mattie Donnelly (54), Michael McGleenan for Michael O'Neill (74).