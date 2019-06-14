Peter Canavan column: Will Galway expand or revert to type?

Peter Canavan feels a lot will be learned from Galway's showing in Pearse Stadium on Sunday

There's only one Gaelic football match in the championship this weekend, but it's a big one.

I'm looking forward to it as it will provide our first real glimpse of Galway this summer. They've had a good break, after scraping over the line against both London and Sligo.

It will be intriguing to see their tactical approach.

Kevin Walsh would have been an interested observer during Tyrone's capitulation against Donegal. The Red Hands have been trying to play a more expansive style of football, but came up short.

Walsh has some big decisions to make

Will Galway try and develop their game plan from the league where they were trying to kick it more and move the ball quicker? Or will they revert to type and rely on a counter-attacking style of football?

They may get over the line on Sunday, but there are still doubts for the summer. I don't think anyone can dispute their talent. But there are question marks over their defence, their style of play, and their strength in depth.

Kevin Walsh will be keen to unearth one or two younger men and integrate them into the panel this season if they're going to give it a real shake-up come the All-Ireland series.

Damien Comer is still missing for the Tribesmen

Roscommon have quality footballers. They more than held their own in Division 1 of the National League and were unlucky to suffer relegation. They beat a strong Mayo team in the Connacht semi-final, with Enda and Donie Smith having a limited impact coming on later in the game.

In Conor Cox, they have a form player right now.

So Anthony Cunningham's side have footballers capable of posing problems for any team. As we've witnessed in recent years, they've caused Galway serious issues. So without a doubt, I'd expect this one to be competitive.

I still think the Tribesmen will have the arsenal and the personnel up front just to shade exchanges, but I expect this one to go to the wire.

