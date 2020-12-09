GAA must try facilitate players' families for All-Ireland final, says Peter Canavan

The championships have been played behind closed doors thus far

And then there were two. Dublin and Mayo remain standing in the race for the Sam Maguire Cup, and a mouth-watering decider awaits.

Last week, Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey suggested the GAA should allow players' families to attend the All-Ireland finals.

We're well aware about what such an occasion means to the players, and those closest to them.

The GAA should do all in their power to be able to release a limited number of tickets, for direct family members of the playing panels and backroom teams.

We aren't talking big numbers in Croke Park. It would be no more than 200 tickets for each county. It could be easily monitored; precautions could be taken, names given, checks taken prior to the game.

It would certainly mean a lot to players if this were to be made possible.

Fans have been unable to get into stadia, but perhaps an accommodation may be made for family members of those involved

Leave the finance debate to one side for now, let's enjoy the football

Once again the debate around Dublin's dominance comes up, following their 15-point win over Cavan.

What is disappointing is the timing of the debate. It detracts from the efforts of players, not just from Dublin but also Mayo.

The discussion leading up to an All-Ireland final should be about the Dublin and Mayo players; how the Sky Blues are one of the greatest teams of all time, and how can the westerners go about winning the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time in 69 years.

So post-All-Ireland final, there are serious conversations that will need to be held within the hierarchy of the GAA, regarding Dublin and the urban situation.

But over the next 10 days, let's focus on the football and the possibilities that lie ahead in an intriguing All-Ireland final.

Dublin dispose of Ulster champions

It was another confident and composed performance from a Dublin side that doesn't appear to be showing any signs of weakness at all. They are going from strength to strength.

And it looked like they had another gear if required.

I spoke prior to the match how it would benefit the Breffni County to play the game in a much tighter ground, because of Dublin's physicality. The athletic ability on top of their football is something else when you're up close watching them.

You were looking to see where the chinks in Dublin's armour could be.

Robbie McDaid excelled. He covered every inch of grass, and bombed forward at every opportunity. He had 38 possessions and scored 1-2. It was a complete performance.

There were rumours beforehand that Jack McCaffrey may have returned to the fold. But going on McDaid's performance on Saturday, Dessie Farrell is not stuck for top-class half-backs.

Mayo have work to do

James Horan will not be happy. Prior to the game, his wish would have been to come through without any injuries or suspensions. On that front, it was a job done.

But they have plenty to work on.

One problem is that the kick-out situation has once again raised its head in Mayo prior to an All-Ireland final. That's not solely down to David Clarke. It's about movement and creating space for each other further out the field, and working on set-plays

You compare Stephen Cluxton winning 17/19 kick-outs, not that they were magnificent kick-outs, but the movement in the Dublin defence and midfield is far superior to that of Mayo.

There is now an issue around Mayo securing possession from their own kick-outs. Against Tipperary, the Connacht champions only won 4/12 on their own restarts that went beyond the 45.

Dublin will push right up on them.

That will give James Horan cause for concern. Bear in mind that once the Premier managed to win the ball, they were able to run straight through the Mayo defence.

That's a problem, which has not come up for Mayo teams when they play against Dublin, because they always fared well with physicality and securing their own possession in the middle of the park.

But the current midfield pairing of Conor Loftus and Matthew Ruane are more mobile, more athletic, you could argue they are better footballers. But they do not possess the same physicality as Seamie O'Shea or Tom Parsons.

There are a lot of positives for Mayo, the forward unit are more potent and clinical than they have been in the past. Horan has added power and speed to his defence, but securing possession from their own kick-outs is a problem.

Mayo need to work on that before the final.

