Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
National Football League permutations: Who can be promoted and relegated on final day?
Ahead of the final round of the 2022 Allianz Football League, we pour through the various permutations. Which teams can be promoted? Who could be relegated? And who needs what results to go their way?
Last Updated: 22/03/22 9:22am
Five Division 1 teams remain in relegation danger ahead of a 'Super Sunday' next weekend.
Division 1
Remaining fixtures:
Monaghan vs Dublin
Kerry vs Tyrone
Mayo vs Kildare
Donegal vs Armagh
NFL Division 1 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Kerry
|6
|5
|1
|0
|28
|11
|Mayo
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|7
|Armagh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|Kildare
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Donegal
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-9
|5
|Tyrone
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-12
|5
|Dublin
|6
|2
|0
|4
|-11
|4
|Monaghan
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-14
|4
Kerry are the only team assured of a final berth. Mayo will join them in the decider, if they defeat Kildare. If Armagh better Mayo's result on Sunday, the Orchard County will finish in the top two. If both lose, Kildare, Donegal or Tyrone could get into the final with a win.
Relegation is a bit more complicated. The bottom five sides in the table are all in danger.
The loser of Monaghan-Dublin will go down. A draw in Clones would leave the two sides level with any other county left on five points after Sunday, and scoring difference would decide the teams who go down.
The winner of Monaghan-Dublin would vault any side left on five points. But the victors could still get relegated, if Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone all get results.
If there are two teams level on points, the head-to-head record between the sides will decide who goes down. If there are three or more sides level, it will come down to scoring difference.
Division 2
Remaining fixtures:
Down vs Clare
Meath vs Derry
Offaly vs Cork
Roscommon vs Galway
NFL Division 2 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Galway
|6
|6
|0
|0
|46
|12
|Roscommon
|6
|4
|2
|0
|31
|10
|Derry
|6
|4
|1
|1
|26
|9
|Meath
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-6
|6
|Clare
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|4
|Cork
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-27
|3
|Offaly
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-34
|3
|Down
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-29
|1
Galway are already promoted, after six wins from six.
If Roscommon better Derry's result on Sunday, Anthony Cunningham's side will join their Connacht neighbours in the top two.
A Rossies loss and a Derry victory would see the Ulster side get promoted, while if there is a draw in either game and the two sides finish level on points, it would come down to scoring difference.
It is relatively straightforward at the bottom of the table. The loser in Offaly vs Cork will be relegated alongside Down. Theoretically, both the Faithful and Rebel Counties could survive with a draw, in the unlikely event of Down defeating Clare by more than 27 points.
Division 3
Remaining fixtures:
Antrim vs Westmeath
Laois vs Longford
Limerick vs Fermanagh
Wicklow vs Louth
NFL Division 3 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Louth
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|9
|Limerick
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Antrim
|6
|3
|1
|2
|17
|7
|Westmeath
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|Fermanagh
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Laois
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Wicklow
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-27
|3
|Longford
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-21
|3
Louth are all but assured of promotion, unless Limerick draw with Fermanagh, and Antrim vs Westmeath produces a winner.
A win for the Treaty would send Billy Lee's side up. A draw would also be enough for Limerick, if Westmeath fail to beat Antrim.
If Limerick are beaten at the Gaelic Grounds, the winner of Antrim-Westmeath would be promoted. But a draw in Corrigan Park could see Fermanagh promoted with a comprehensive away win.
At the other end of the table, if Laois get a result at home to Longford, both Longford and Wicklow would be relegated.
A Longford victory would see them stay up at Laois' expense, unless Wicklow also defeated Louth, in which case the bottom three spots would be decided on scoring difference.
Division 4
Remaining fixtures:
Tipperary vs London
Carlow vs Wexford
Cavan vs Waterford
Sligo vs Leitrim
NFL Division 4 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Cavan
|6
|5
|0
|1
|17
|10
|Tipperary
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|9
|Sligo
|6
|4
|0
|2
|34
|8
|Leitrim
|6
|4
|0
|2
|20
|8
|London
|6
|3
|0
|3
|-17
|6
|Wexford
|6
|2
|0
|4
|-10
|4
|Carlow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-42
|2
|Waterford
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-14
|1
With Cavan already promoted, the battle to join the Breffni County in Division 3 next year comes down to three sides.
Tipperary are in pole position. If they beat London, they will go up. However, if they lose to the Exiles, the winner of Sligo vs Leitrim would be promoted.
If Tipp draw, only Leitrim could usurp them with a win. A Premier loss coupled with a draw in Markievicz Park would see the Yeats County go up on scoring difference.