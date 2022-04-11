Armagh's Rian O'Neill cleared to play in Ulster Championship quarter-final against Donegal

O'Neill was one of the standout performers in the National Football League

Armagh star Rian O'Neill has been cleared to play in the Orchard County's upcoming Ulster Championship quarter-final against Donegal after an appeal.

O'Neill was cited after a melee in the meeting of the two sides in the last round of the National League.

Neil McGee and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry were shown red cards for Donegal, and they will not be available to Declan Bonner for the Ballybofey clash.

Armagh's Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell were also punished.

Kieran McGeeney's charges are looking to deliver in the championship

However, Crossmaglen Rangers star O'Neill was cleared on Monday evening, in what is a major boost for Kieran McGeeney and Co.

After a positive springtime campaign, Armagh are looking for their first Anglo-Celt Cup success since 2008. However, they have been handed a tough draw, with an away assignment in MacCumhaill Park. The winner of that contest will face Cavan or Antrim in the semi-final.

