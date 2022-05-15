Derry beat Monaghan to reach Ulster final, Kildare and Dublin through to Leinster decider

Derry are through to the Ulster final for the first time since 2011

The 2022 provincial finals are set!

Provincial finals Munster Kerry vs Limerick Leinster Dublin vs Kildare Connacht Galway vs Roscommon Ulster Donegal vs Derry

Derry 3-12 Monaghan 0-17

Rory Gallagher has led a third different county to an Anglo-Celt Cup decider, after a four-point win over Monaghan in the Athletic Grounds.

Following the Oak Leaf County's stunning victory over Tyrone, there was widespread intrigue to see if they could back it up against the Farney County.

Gareth McKinless and Benny Heron found the net in the first half, as Derry led 2-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Monaghan mounted a fight-back in the second half, reducing the gap to three.

However, Heron scored his second goal with 10 minutes left to steer Derry into the final where they will take on Donegal.

Benny Heron of Derry celebrates after scoring his side's second goal

Dublin 1-27 Meath 1-14

Dublin ran out comprehensive winners over Meath at Croke Park, with a 13-point victory at Croke Park.

A Dean Rock penalty helped them to a 1-17 to 0-5 lead at the break, after they dominated the first half.

The Royals did manage to steady the ship after the break, and a Jordan Morris penalty put some gloss on the scoreboard.

But it was another facile win for the Dubs over their rivals, as Dessie Farrell's charges stay on course for a 12th consecutive Delaney Cup.

Dean Rock of Dublin in action against Shane McEntee and Eoin Harkin of Meath

Kildare 1-21 Westmeath 2-15

Kildare have reached the Leinster decider for the second consecutive year, after a three-point win over Westmeath on Jones' Road.

1-4 from Jimmy Hyland and 0-5 from Darragh Kirwan set Glenn Ryan's charges on their way, as they recovered from the concession of a Ronan O'Toole goal after just 12 seconds.

Hyland's major in the seventh minute got the Lilywhites back on track. They led for the remainder of the contest, holding off a late Westmeath fightback.

Jimmy Hyland hit the net for Kildare

Looking to repeat their National League win over Dublin, Kildare will be aiming to become the first team since 2010 to defeat the Sky Blues in the province.

Westmeath meanwhile head for the Tailteann Cup.