National Hurling League quarter-finals: Wexford and Kilkenny get home advantage
Last Updated: 09/03/20 1:10pm
Wexford and Kilkenny have won the toss for home advantage, ahead of their National Hurling League quarter-finals against Galway and Waterford respectively.
The line-up was confirmed after the weekend's action, which saw the Tribesmen overcome Tipperary, and Limerick beat the Deise.
The Yellowbellies' meeting with Galway will be held in Wexford Park at 3pm on Saturday.
Kilkenny vs Waterford will take place at Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.
Clare and Limerick lie in wait for the winners in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, the NHL Division 2A final between Kerry and Antrim will be held at Croke Park. Following calls from Kingdom selector Brendan Cummins for the decider to be staged at HQ, it has been scheduled as a curtain-raiser for the football meeting between Dublin and Meath next Sunday..
The Munster side qualified for the showpiece thanks to the Saffrons' late comeback to salvage a draw against Offaly on Sunday afternoon.