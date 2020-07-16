Camogie draw: All-Ireland champions Galway pitted against Cork

The Tribeswomen overcame the Rebelettes in last year's All-Ireland semi-final

Reigning All-Ireland champions Galway have been handed a tricky start for the 2020 championship, as they will face 2018 winners Cork in the group stages.

The draw for the O'Duffy Cup competition was made on Thursday evening, with the Tribeswomen being joined by Cork, Offaly and Wexford in Group 1.

Kilkenny will be the favourites to top Group 2, as they find themselves up against Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath.

Meanwhile, Clare, Dublin and Tipperary were put into Group 3.

2020 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship draw Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Cork Kilkenny Clare Galway Limerick Dublin Offaly Waterford Tipperary Wexford Westmeath

The competition was restructured due to the disrupted calendar. The winners of Groups 1 and 2 will proceed directly to the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals will see a further draw take place where the winner of Group 3 and the runners-up of Groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.

Galway will be hoping to overcome the Leesiders once again

A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will be announced in due course, with the inter-county season set to begin from October 17 onwards.