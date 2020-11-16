All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final draw: Tipperary to face Galway, Waterford take on Clare live on Sky

Shane O'Donnell of Clare in action against Jamie Barron of Waterford during last year's Munster Championship match

Waterford will face Clare in the All-Ireland Hurling Champonship quarter-final next Saturday live on Sky Sports, while reigning champs Tipperary are up against Galway.

Clare and Waterford will be eyeing up a last-four berth, having last met in the 2019 Munster Championship when the Banner ran out winners in Walsh Park. Throw-in for the meeting of the Munster rivals will be at 3:45pm, with coverage getting underway at 2:45pm on Sky Sports Mix.

Meanwhile, Tipp and Galway meet for the first time in the championship since their epic 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

The Premier and Banner came through qualifiers against Cork and Wexford respectively on Saturday.

A late Jake Morris goal tipped the balance in the All-Ireland champions' favour, as they overcame the Leesiders at the Gaelic Grounds. Liam Sheedy's side are aiming to become the first team from the county to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 1965.

Brian Lohan's team overcame Davy Fitzgerald's side, in no small part thanks to the showing of Tony Kelly. The Ballyea man hit a personal tally of 1-15, in a remarkable individual display in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, Galway and Waterford will be looking to bounce back from defeat in the provincial finals.

The Tribesmen fell to Kilkenny at Croke Park, despite leading by five points in the second half. The Déise put up a strong showing in the Munster decider, but eventually succumbed to Limerick's pressure.

Canning and Galway are looking to bounce back

The games will take place next Saturday. Full fixture details, including venues and throw-in times will be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

