Ed Sheeran concerts see Cork matches moved out of Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Ed Sheeran will play in Cork on April 28 and 29

Cork's home clash with Clare in the 2022 Munster Hurling Championship has been moved out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, due to its proximity to Ed Sheeran concerts at the stadium.

Sheeran will be playing at the home of Cork GAA on April 28 and 29, and therefore the Rebels' clash with the Banner County on the weekend of April 30/May 1 cannot take place at the Lee-side venue.

It will now be played in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Meanwhile, the Munster Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry the following weekend will be held in Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork.

"The comprehensive fixture list for 2022 makes the best and most practical use available of facilities owned by Cork GAA during what will be an extremely busy period for Páirc Uí Chaoimh," read a Cork GAA statement.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be available for the Cork senior teams in the immediate aftermath of the concerts

"After the Cork game against Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on April 17th, the stadium switches to concert mode to facilitate the series of concerts by Ed Sheeran.

"Following consultations with, and the agreement of, Munster Council, Tipperary County Board and Clare County Board, the Hurling Championship clash against Clare will be held at FBD Semple Stadium on the weekend of April 30th/May 1st. The relevant capacity will allow us to meet the demand for tickets from all Cork supporters.

"The Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday May 7th. The management of both the hurling and football teams have been consulted throughout the process of arranging the fixtures, and Cork GAA would like to thank them for their support."

Cork's meeting with Clare is being moved to 'The Home of Hurling'

After hosting the Rebels' senior teams throughout the National League, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will also be the venue for Cork's Munster SHC meeting with All-Ireland champions Limerick on April 17.

That will be the final match at the stadium before the concerts.