All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-finals: Jamesie O'Connor gives his predictions for Galway vs Cork and Clare vs Wexford

Galway face Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final

There is a huge Saturday afternoon of hurling ahead in Thurles.

Who will join Kilkenny and Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-finals?

Galway vs Cork

I fancy Cork.

Hurling paled into insignificance when the teams met in the National League, following the tragic death of Henry Shefflin's brother, Paul. It cast a large shadow over everything that evening.

On the field that night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Galway were playing second fiddle to Cork. Once the Rebels got ahead, they were able to keep the Tribesmen at bay.

Conor Lehane of Cork in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the sides' meeting in the National League

Looking at the westerners, they have a dangerous goal threat in Conor Whelan. But Brian Concannon is struggling for form, Cathal Mannion was poor against Kilkenny in the Leinster final, while Conor Cooney has been inconsistent.

All the questions we had about Galway before the Leinster Championship have been raised again in the wake of their provincial final defeat.

Is this team coming to an end of its natural cycle? Joe Canning is obviously retired. And the mainstays of the 2017 All-Ireland success - David Burke, Johnny Coen, Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney, Gearoid McInerney and Daithí Burke - they have clocked up a lot of mileage.

Cork have built real momentum with their wins over Waterford and Tipperary in the Munster Championship.

For me, the Rebels have more attacking threats than Galway. Outside of Whelan, I don't know if the Tribesmen have the weapons to expose any defence weaknesses that might be there.

The Lee-siders have more athleticism in their team.

If Cork's minds are right and they are up for this game, I think Semple Stadium will suit them and they will get it done.

Clare vs Wexford

I wrote earlier this week how I think Clare are vulnerable coming into what is a treacherous assignment for them.

Clare prevailed when the sides met in the 2021 Championship

But I still like to think that the Banner have shown more than Wexford to date in the championship.

Brian Lohan's charges were impressive against Tipperary, and even better against Cork. They went toe-to-toe with Limerick in Ennis before a depleted side accounted for Waterford.

If they're close to those levels once again, I think it will be enough to get past the Model County. But I think they need to get close to those levels, and if they don't they're vulnerable.