Sky Live: Wexford vs Kilkenny in the Leinster Hurling Championship

One of hurling's most fascinating rivalries is renewed on Saturday

Wexford host Kilkenny on Saturday evening in the Leinster Hurling Championship, live on Sky Sports.

Both sides know a win would guarantee them a spot in the provincial decider, but fans will be keeping a close eye on affairs in Parnell Park as Dublin and Galway face off.

Whoever loses in Wexford Park could drop out of the championship altogether.

Hurling permutations: What's at stake for each county this weekend?

Leinster Hurling Championship table P W D L PD Pts Galway 3 2 1 0 7 5 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 18 4 Wexford 3 1 2 0 15 4 Dublin 3 1 1 1 7 3 Carlow 4 0 0 4 -47 0

Talking points

Do Wexford possess a killer instinct?

Last summer, Davy Fitzgerald's side held a nine-point lead in this fixture, but succumbed to defeat. In recent weeks, they've drawn with Dublin and Galway in games they feel they ought to have won. Are they letting teams off the hook too easily? A ruthless streak is missing, and they need to show it at home against Kilkenny, and could end the Cats' summer if they do so.

Davy Fitzgerald will have his side fired up

How will Kilkenny react to defeat?

Granted, Brian Cody will be pleased with the manner of how his side finished with a flourish against Galway. But a defeat is a defeat. Can they bounce back?

The Nore-siders need a greater contribution from all their forwards, rather than solely relying on TJ Reid.

Cody needs a response from his charges.

Key players

Lee Chin (Wexford): The Faythe Harriers hurler has been inconsistent in the Leinster Championship thus far, and will rue the missed wides in Salthill three weeks ago. However, when he's at his best, his value to the Model County is unquestionable. He made a telling contribution two years ago when the Yellowbellies stunned their greatest rivals in Wexford Park, and he'll be aiming to do the same on Saturday evening.

Chin's radar was off against Galway

TJ Reid (Kilkenny): There's no question right now as to who the Cats' main man is. The Ballyhale Shamrocks star has scored 5-35 in the three games thus far, and is leading the line for Kilkenny. As was evident in recent weeks, if he's not marked tightly, he'll do serious damage.

What are they experts saying?

"It's a big task for Kilkenny, but I think there were enough positives from last weekend to suggest they'll find a way to get the job done." Jamesie O'Connor is backing the Cats

Where can I watch it?

The game will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway at 6pm.