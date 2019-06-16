Tipperary beat Limerick as Clare exit despite victory over Cork

Sean Finn of Limerick in action against Noel McGrath of Tipperary

Tipperary and Limerick will contest the Munster final, while Cork finished third in the table. Clare exit the championship, despite beating the Rebels in Ennis.

Munster Hurling Championship table P W D L PD Pts Tipperary 4 4 0 0 42 8 Limerick 4 2 0 2 27 4 Cork 4 2 0 2 8 4 Clare 4 2 0 2 -25 4 Waterford 4 0 0 4 -52 0

Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 0-21

Any fears that Tipp v Limerick could resemble shadow-boxing were quickly allayed, as the reigning All-Ireland champions and the current favourites for this year's title tore into each other right from the off.

Watched by 39,115 in attendance at Semple Stadium, Tipp and Limerick played out an enthralling encounter.

Following an entertaining first half, Tipperary led by four points. It featured some eye-catching scores from Padraic and Brendan Maher, while the Treaty stayed afloat thanks to Aaron Gillane's accuracy from placed balls. However, the opening period was marred by a serious-looking injury to Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, as Cathal Barrett was also forced ashore.

Patrick 'Bonner' Maher's injury put a dampener on proceedings from a Tipp perspective

The intensity grew in the second half, and despite Limerick reeling off the first two points after the break, it was Tipp who landed the first significant blow of the bout. Drom-Inch goal machine Seamus Callanan rattled the net in front of the Premier fans on the Killinan End terrace, and Liam Sheedy's charges looked to be well on top.

However, while Cork, Waterford and Clare buckled against the Premier in recent weeks after Tipp raised green flags, the All-Ireland champs weren't going to go away.

Gillane continued to punish Tipp indiscipline, as John Kiely brought his big guns off the bench.

Ultimately, the Treaty couldn't find the net to reel in Tipp's lead, as points from Callanan, John McGrath and John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer kept the visitors at bay.

Tipp and Limerick will meet again in the Munster final in two weeks. The Treaty's failure to dig out a result also condemned neighbours Clare to elimination.

Clare 2-23 Cork 2-18

There were serious questions asked of Clare over the last week, in the aftermath of heavy defeats to both Tipperary and Limerick.

The Banner needed a serious performance to turn things around, and to their credit, they did just that.

The 2013 All-Ireland champions took the fight to the fancied Rebels right from the off with a goal from Shane O'Donnell in the opening minute. While Cork did respond in kind with Patrick Horgan finding the net, the home side were beginning to get their noses in front.

Aidan Walsh gets a shot away, despite losing his helmet

Joint-manager Gerry O'Connor was given his marching orders as the Banner were fired up, but it didn't prove to negatively impact them as a rocket from Tony Kelly into the top corner of the net gave them a five-point lead at the break.

Although Clare remained in the lead throughout the second half, there was an air of deflation amidst spectators as the prospect of a Limerick fightback in Thurles faded. A Patrick Horgan goal did breathe fire into the Rebels' challenge, but the Banner rallied to win by five points.

Ultimately, Clare's win was not enough, as Cork will enter the All-Ireland series as the third-placed Munster team.