Dublin deliver, Clare leave it too late, and more talking points from the GAA weekend

The Dublin hurlers secured their most notable victory since 2013

Following a hectic weekend of GAA action, we take a look at the main talking points.

Dublin finally deliver

Mattie Kenny said that his Dublin side were tired of "moral victories", and it's not difficult to see why. The Sky Blues had fallen to a string of narrow defeats to Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford since the Leinster Championship adopted a round-robin format.

Nonetheless, nobody truly believed they would get the better of a resurgent Galway team on Saturday night, let alone eliminate the Tribesemen from the championship in the process.

What makes it all the more remarkable is that they did so without a number of front-line players. The Dubs will likely gather momentum in the coming weeks as they aim to set up an All-Ireland quarter-final with Tipperary or Limerick.

They are now a serious force in this year's championship.

Dublin won't fear any side in the All-Ireland series

Is Wexford vs Kilkenny the most intriguing rivalry in hurling?

Since Davy Fitzgerald took charge of the Yellowbellies at the start of 2017, games between the two counties have been barnstormers. In that period, there have been three championship games between the sides, with one win apiece and one draw.

Throw in a number of nail-biting Walsh Cup and National League games, and there's a strong case to make arguing it's the most fascinating rivalry in the game at present.

There was a physical edge to Saturday's tie, and no quarter was asked nor given. Amidst the tension, there were some eye-catching scores as both sides proved their Leinster credentials.

The best part of it all? We don't have long to wait until the next instalment, as they will lock horns once again in the Leinster final in two weeks' time.

2:29 Davy Fitz stressed that he loves playing against Kilkenny Davy Fitz stressed that he loves playing against Kilkenny

Clare leave it too late

The Banner exited the championship with their heads held high on Sunday afternoon, beating Cork by five points in Ennis. It was a performance that was badly needed, after the group had been questioned for a number of weeks following heavy defeats to Tipperary and Limerick.

Nonetheless, results elsewhere conspired against them and they lost out to the Rebels and the Treaty on points difference.

Perhaps they were unlucky in that they were relying on Limerick to get a result in Thurles, but with the Treaty already through, John Kiely elected to rest some of his front-line players.

Would Limerick have done their neighbours a favour, had Cian Lynch, Declan Hannon and Graeme Mulcahy started at Semple Stadium?

From a Clare perspective, it's a moot point, and the fact is that they had put themselves in a position that it was out of their hands.

Munster Hurling Championship table P W D L PD Pts Tipperary 4 4 0 0 42 8 Limerick 4 2 0 2 27 4 Cork 4 2 0 2 8 4 Clare 4 2 0 2 -25 4 Waterford 4 0 0 4 -52 0

While Clare's win over Cork wasn't enough to save their season, it did rekindle hope that this group is capable of further success

Awesome Rossies the story of the summer

Not many gave Roscommon a chance of going to Salthill and overturning Galway. Even fewer were talking up their chances when Anthony Cunningham's charges trailed by five points at the break.

However, this side continue to upset the odds, and nobody can say they won a provincial title the easy way. Blasting by a Leitrim side filled with confidence, they also took down league champions Mayo en route to the final, and are now the first team qualified for the Super 8s.

Cunningham has added an edge to this side. Although they were relegated, they showed enough throughout the springtime to suggest they were moving in the right direction.

Conor Cox continues to shoot the light out up front, while the return of Enda Smith gelled the side together on Sunday.

They'll enjoy this Connacht title, but the next task on the horizon is to give a better account of themselves in the Super 8s than 12 months ago.

The Rossies held on for a famous victory

Pretenders to Dublin's throne continue to tumble

At the beginning of the summer, many were talking up Tyrone, Mayo, Galway and Kerry as the main threats to Dublin this summer. However, up to this point three of those four find themselves in the qualifiers, as the Dubs continue to coast through Leinster.

Following their respective defeats, Tyrone, Mayo and Galway look worlds away from challenging Dublin, and negotiating the qualifiers could be tricky enough as it stands. Those losses mean that there could be some high-profile match-ups in the back door, and some big names could miss out on the Super 8s.

Right now, it looks like Kerry and Donegal are best placed to challenge Jim Gavin's charges this summer.

It's back to the drawing board for Galway

Make sure to tune into Sky Sports Arena at 9pm, Wednesday for the GAA Round-Up, to catch all the weekend's highlights.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa.