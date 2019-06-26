Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell eyeing swift return following hamstring injury

O'Donnell only played for 15 minutes against Galway before he sustained the injury

Dublin full-back Eoghan O'Donnell is eyeing a swift return to action after pulling his hamstring during the Sky Blues' win over Galway.

Mattie Kenny's charges recorded a famous victory to knock the Tribesmen out of the championship, but there were fears that the win came at a price as fullback O'Donnell was forced ashore in the first half.

However, the Whitehall Colmcille star is aiming to come back in time for the preliminary quarter-final against Laois or Westmeath on the weekend of July 6/7.

"I pulled my hamstring, I have a small little tear on it from the Galway game," he explained. "I'm taking it week by week. I still have a week and a half to get back.

"Nothing is ruled out anyway.

"[I'm not doing] team training. I'm doing my bit with physios and strength and conditioning coaches, but not team training.

"I had a little niggle going into the game. But it never crossed my mind that it would become a concern, so I was obviously devastated once it happened."

O'Donnell was delighted with the manner in which his teammates battled on and secured the victory.

"It just showed the strength in depth that we had that we could change it up and still come through with the result," he continued.

"We've Cian O'Callaghan out injured and we had Shane Barrett who went fullback. James Madden came on and played a super game, so that's given us massive confidence going forward as well. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who's on the pitch, [as long as] the job gets done. That's the most important thing."

