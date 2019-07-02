Diarmuid O'Keeffe vows Wexford are not happy with just Leinster title

Diarmuid O'Keeffe celebrates in front of the Wexford support

Wexford midfielder Diarmuid O'Keeffe stressed the Model County will not rest on their laurels following their Leinster final win.

There have been jubilant celebrations since the Yellowbellies' first provincial triumph since 2004. However, focus will soon switch to the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final.

"It's been 2004 since the Bob O'Keeffe [cup] has been in Wexford so we'll enjoy [it]," he explained.

"Tuesday night we'll get back at it again. The year's not over though, we're not happy to just finish up here tonight, I don't think there's any player in that dressing room who has got to hurl in the month of August so that's massive, they're all looking forward to it."

For this Wexford group, they have come a long way in recent years.

"We started many moons ago, a lot of the lads in there started with Liam Dunne back in 2012 and in fairness to Liam, he brought us a hell of a long way in the five years that we had him," he added.

"He completely changed the culture that was in the Wexford dressing room. Davy has obviously brought it on another step again but between the two lads they've done trojan work, delighted for them as well.

Matthew O'Hanlon and Lee Chin of Wexford lift the Bob O'Keeffe Cup

"Matt (O'Hanlon) said something exceptionally accurate in the speech - he said that [Davy] would do anything for us, he would die for us, and believe it or not, we would do the same for him.

"There's a bond there between this group of players that we haven't had with any other manager and look it's great, he brings a lot to it, energy passion, but he's organised and communication is top notch. We couldn't fault him in any way."

The win over Kilkenny means the Cats have gone three years without a Leinster title - something unheard of for the county in the modern era. However, O'Keeffe stressed Brian Cody's side are still the same force they have always been:

He said: "You hear there's talk of Kilkenny being gone. That's so far from the truth. Against them, it's a massive, massive battle - every game that we've had, whether it be Walsh Cup, league or championship, there's been very little in it. Today it was the same thing but thankfully it went in our favour."

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues next Saturday, with Tyrone vs Cavan and Mayo vs Galway in the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.