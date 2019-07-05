Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell suggests simplicity is key to perfecting role of full-back

Eoghan O'Donnell is regarded as one of the top defenders in the game

Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell feels the key to being a solid full-back is doing the basics well.

The Dublin hurlers' resurgence has been one of the stories of the season to date.

The Sky Blues topped Division 1B in the National League before beating Tipperary in the ensuing quarter-final at Semple Stadium. Their springtime showing was backed up in emphatic fashion in the last round of Leinster, as they knocked out 2017 All-Ireland champions Galway with a memorable win at Parnell Park.

There were joyous scenes in Parnell Park after the win over Galway

Although Mattie Kenny's side are noted for the collective rather than any individual stars, the performances of Eoghan O'Donnell have won plaudits from all quarters. The Whitehall Colmcille star has made the number three jersey his own, with many suggesting he is the best fullback around at present.

While he has adapted to what is a rapidly changing role in the game, O'Donnell feels it can sometimes be over-complicated.

"My theory is to get the ball before them. That's the best way," he explained.

"So whether they're a big fella or small fella, it doesn't really matter. You just try get out in front and win it.

"It would obviously depend if you're marking a smaller fella... you'd be more on your toes ready to sprint out. Whereas if you're marking one of the bigger players, you're expecting to sit back a bit more. You don't want to get caught with the ball going over your head. But it doesn't change massively. My philosophy is to get out and win the ball.

"I'm just going out and playing as I see it. I'm not trying to put some master plan in place. You can get bogged down in tactics and everything like that. At the end of the day it's a game of hurling. We've been playing it our whole lives. Just go out and enjoy it and try express yourself."

O'Donnell has been charged with marking some of the best forwards in the country

However, he did acknowledge that full-backs bear more of a burden than corner-backs.

"A small bit more responsibility comes with full-back," he continued. "You've to mind the house and can't just follow your man out. The most difficult thing is to mark your man and protect the goal at the same time.

"I got a lot of stick after the Galway game because it was our first clean sheet in three or four games and it was the game I wasn't playing," he laughed.

The quality of forward O'Donnell is coming up against in Dublin training is also preparing him for meeting the game's top marksmen in the championship:

"Trollier (Eamonn Dillon) is lightning quick so you can't give him a chance. You can take confidence that if you're marking these players in training, when you're going out the next day that you're going to be marking someone as good if not slightly worse because Trollier is one of the best forwards in the game at the moment.

"That's what you want to be pitting yourself against. It's great. It's always a nice swap to go from marking Trollier who's relying on pace to marking Liam Rushe who's big, strong and clever about his runs. You're getting the best of [both] worlds."

Dublin are aiming to reach their first All-Ireland quarter-final since 2015

Focus now turns to Sunday's meeting with Joe McDonagh champions Laois in O'Moore Park.

The Sky Blues are now heading into the tie in the unfamiliar position as hot favourites, but the men from the capital aren't looking past Eddie Brennan's charges.

"I think motivation in our camp is at an all time high to be honest," continued O'Donnell. "We narrowly beat Laois in the Walsh Cup, we beat them by a point in the league so there was absolutely no wiggle room there at all.

"It'll be huge. This is knockout hurling. It's do or die at this stage."

Although the Tribesmen victory is being viewed as a watershed moment for the Dubs, they'll be reluctant to become complacent ahead of their trip to Portlaoise.

"[The Galway game] proves to everyone that we're able to perform at the top level. It proves that when we're playing the next day, we're not going to be thinking of the Galway game. When we were playing Galway the last day, we weren't thinking of the games we didn't come through. You have to take each game as it comes.

"Laois aren't going to respect what we did against Galway. They'll be looking to take us down."

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, with Tyrone vs Cavan and Mayo vs Galway in the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.